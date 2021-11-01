Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Teacher at Henderson creche tests positive

What we know about the new 'Delta plus' variant now detected in Australia. Video / ABC Australia

A West Auckland childcare centre has temporarily closed after a teacher tested positive for Covid-19.

So far, no one else has tested positive at Living & Learning Family Centre in Henderson - including the children who were in the teacher's bubble, the centre's director told the Herald.

The teacher, who was last at the school on Tuesday and Wednesday last week, was tested on Friday as part of routine screening for early childhood education centres that are open under Auckland's Covid-19 alert level three restrictions.

"Everyone is absolutely fine," said centre director Natasha Keepa. "I think so far procedures are going well. It's all going very smoothly."

Keepa said she hopes the centre will be able to reopen on Thursday after a deep clean. The teacher and her close contacts, however, will have to continue isolating for two weeks.

Daycare centres around Auckland have been allowed to operate since October 6, even though the region remains under lockdown and many of the children's older siblings in primary and secondary school remain at home.

Under alert level three restrictions, the centres are required to have bubbles of no more than 10 children. In addition, regular Covid tests are required for caregivers, and parents must wear masks at drop-off and pick-up.

The Henderson teacher had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the centre said.

The centre has been working with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education since learning of the positive test, Keepa said.

Whānau of the students have been urged to contact Healthline if they experience any symptoms.

The Ministry of Education declined to comment on the case, referring media to regional health officials. The Ministry of Health did not immediately respond to requests for comment.