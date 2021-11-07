Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Te Awamutu rest home worker tested positive for Covid-19

A Camellia Rest Home staff member was informed of a positive test on Tuesday, November 2. Photo / Supplied

A Te Awamutu rest home worker tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week.

A Waikato DHB spokesperson confirmed on Sunday night a staff member at Camellia Rest Home in Te Awamutu was informed of a positive test on Tuesday, November 2nd.

As the rest home is currently in level 3, strict infection prevention and control guidelines were in place including mandatory mask use and daily health checks for staff and residents.

Close contacts include six staff who were on shift with the individual on 30 October and all 29 residents, who are fully vaccinated.

"The facility will remain in lockdown with regular deep cleaning and residents split into bubbles with allocated staff to reduce the possibility of transmission," a Waikato DHB spokesperson said.

A Camillia Rest Home spokesperson said the staff member acted responsibly and immediately informed them of their positive result. Residents' whānau have been made aware of the case.

"Although we will be unable to have visitors while isolating, we're making sure our residents are able to keep in touch with loved ones through other means such as calls, as that support is particularly important during what can be a challenging time," the rest home said in a statement to the Herald.

The case has been linked to the existing Waikato cluster and there is currently no indication of spread within the facility.

All staff and residents have returned negative tests five days after the time of exposure.

On Sunday there were 113 new cases of Covid-19 in the community and a record 74 patients in hospital with the virus.

Of these cases, 109 are in Auckland, three in Waikato and one in Northland. This brings the total number of active cases in the Waikato to 88.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak there have been 351 cases in Waikato including two deaths.