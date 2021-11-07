Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Student at Avondale College tests positive for Covid-19

A student at Avondale College has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Google

A student at Avondale College has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Google

Senior students at Avondale College are being asked to study from home tomorrow after a student tested positive for Covid-19.

In a letter sent to parents, principal Lyndy Watkinson said the student was infectious at school from November 2 to November 3.

While the school won't be closed, senior students are asked to study at home where possible.

"Teachers will provide teaching through distance learning for both junior and senior students," Watkinson said.

"This will give us an opportunity to confirm contact tracing lists, to thoroughly clean particular areas of the school, and allow time for some staff to get tested."

Watkinson said the Auckland Regional Public Health Service has contacted people considered close contacts or casual-plus contacts.

Scheduled exams will still go ahead.

"Senior students who need to attend school tomorrow should report to the library at 8:50am, where they will be provided with a space and support from a teacher for their distance learning," Watkinson says.

"Examinations scheduled for tomorrow will proceed as normal, and students should report to E block at 12:30pm ready for the 1pm examinations."

A student at Lynfield College has also tested positive for Covid-19. The school was notified on Saturday and will remain open based on Ministry of Health advice.

On Sunday, there were 113 new cases of Covid-19 in the community and a record 74 patients in hospital with the virus.

Of today's cases, 109 are in Auckland, three in Waikato and one in Northland.

The Ministry encouraged anyone in Auckland to get tested if they had even the mildest symptoms, were fully vaccinated, and had been isolating at home.