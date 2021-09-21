Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Takeaway lovers can almost smell level 3 as Auckland prepares to drop down a level

There were 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, all of them in Auckland or the Upper Hauraki. Video / Dean Purcell / Jason Oxenham / Mark Mitchell

There were 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, all of them in Auckland or the Upper Hauraki. Video / Dean Purcell / Jason Oxenham / Mark Mitchell

Diehard takeaway fans can almost smell the roasting coffee and fried chicken as Auckland gets set to enter level 3 tonight at 11.59pm.

From then, the city moves to level 3 for two weeks. The rest of New Zealand - other than a small pocket of Waikato in "bespoke level 4" - remains at level 2.

McDonald's says exactly when its restaurants in Auckland open will depend on how quickly each can get everything back up and running.

Some are expected to have food ready to go not long after midnight, but others will not open until between 5am and 7am tomorrow.

"Around 50 Auckland restaurants will be working to open through the night and before 7am, and will initially operate with a restricted menu," a spokesman told the Herald earlier today.

Part of the preparation have been around traffic management, the spokesman said, acknowledging high levels of traffic congestion seen in and around takeaway stores after the previous level 4 lockdown.

The queue for KFC in Takapuna after an alert level change last year. Photo / Lincoln Tan

Those brave enough to try the local drive-thru, however, are asked to remember to wear a mask before turning up.

"Level 4 has done the job we needed it to do ... level 3 is not opening up," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

"Level 3 is still 'stamp it out'."

While cafes, restaurants and takeaways can open in level 3, all purchases, pick-ups and delivery must be contactless.

Small events like weddings and tangihanga are now allowed in level 3, with up to 10 people only.

Level 3 also brings some good news to the keen surfer or mountain biker. Activities such as surfing, tramping, horse-riding and mountain biking are allowed in level 3, as long as you are experienced - and local.

If you are heading to the likes of KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jnr and Taco Bell, do not forget your Eftpos card. They will not accept cash under alert level 3.

KFC will offer a slightly reduced menu, a spokesman for Restaurant Brands said.

"Burgers will be phased in over the next couple of days. This is simply due to product delivery times," he said.

Domino's Pizza is celebrating Auckland's move to level 3 by offering customers a free lava cake with every $20-plus delivery order tomorrow.

The company's general manager, Cameron Toomey, said they wanted to celebrate and recognise the effort Aucklanders had made the last few weeks to help control the spread of Covid-19.

One punter is so eager to get their hands on some fried chicken they have pitched a tent on the grass next to the Papakura KFC in a bid to get to the front the queue.

A video posted to TikTok shows a small blue tent a few metres from the drive-thru speaker.

"People camping out waiting for KFC to open tomorrow," the woman filming the video says. "Bring on level 3!"

The hungry Aucklander's move lit up social media and many dived in to poke fun at those desperate for some takeaway.

Auckland Police stopped a car near the southern COVID-19 alert level 4 border south of Auckland 19 September containing $100,000 in cash and a car boot-full of KFC. Photo / NZ Police

The appeal for KFC has been all too much for some. Two gang associates were this week arrested at the southern Auckland border with a boot full of KFC trying to get back into Auckland.

Officers became suspicious of a vehicle on a gravel road and pulling a U-turn before speeding off, trying to evade police.

The vehicle eventually pulled over and police discovered it had been travelling from Hamilton trying to get into Auckland, a police spokesperson said.