Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Suspected Covid case in Wellington - worker at centre of inquiries

PM Jacinda Ardern urges Aucklanders to prepare for the traffic light system after meeting with business leaders in Christchurch. Video / George Heard

Health teams are working to confirm a suspected case of Covid-19 in Wellington.

The Herald understands a person tested positive for the virus in the Capital yesterday.

Officials are refusing to comment, saying an update on case numbers and locations will be released at 1pm.

The Herald has been informed of a person returning a positive result in Wellington yesterday. They are understood to be a construction worker.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, speaking just after midday, said it was too soon to speculate or confirm any information relating to the reported new case.

She said any information would be released by the Ministry of Health at 1pm.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said the council hasn't had any formal confirmation of a positive case.

But he said the council was aware of reports of a positive case involving a construction worker.

When contacted just before midday, Willis Bond managing director Mark McGuinness said he wasn't aware of a positive case on any of his company's construction sites.

Mayor Andy Foster, Capital and Coast District Health Board, and Regional Public Health have all referred queries to the Ministry of Health, which advised any updates would be released in the 1pm written statement.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said she was aware of rumours but there had been no positive detections in wastewater from the city.

Auckland's traffic light scenario

Health boss Ashley Bloomfield has left open the possibility Auckland could move straight to the 'orange' setting when the country's new traffic light system starts in around a fortnight.

But he remains coy on whether the region might see further freedoms as early as next week with a move to level 3.3 - allowing bars and restaurants to open - ahead of the traffic light system being implemented.

On the traffic light system and the potential that Auckland could move straight to the orange light setting soon, Bloomfield acknowledged that that was still something officials were looking at.

"We are working on the criteria to inform that decision and it includes vaccination rates - that's important," Bloomfield told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking.

Auckland's three DHBs are sitting on 92.8 (Waitemata), 95.4 (Auckland) and 91.3 (Counties-Manukau) first-jab percentages, with second jabs all likely to be past the 90 per cent mark by early December at the latest.

But other regions are still sitting in the low 70s, including Northland, and will most likely move to the red-light setting.

Bloomfield said the signal was "very strong" that the country was looking to move to the traffic light system soon, with the Prime Minister set to announce the date on November 29.

Hosking quizzed Bloomfield on why Auckland should be given a red light, given that setting was for when the "health system was facing an unsustainable number of hospitalisations" - and that wasn't the case in the region.

"That's right actually, we've seen that impact with vaccination - hospitalisations have levelled off in the last week or so," said Bloomfield. "ICU occupancy is below what we had originally modelled - six people yesterday, which is really good.

"I think there's a difference where places might go into on the framework but remembering that actually for Auckland, even red is more like a 2, 2.5."

Hosking: "That's what I'm asking. Based on your criteria, Auckland should be on orange because there is no strain on the health system and everyone's as vaccinated as you want them to be. And if that's your criteria, what do we need to do to get to orange?"

Bloomfield: "That's exactly what we are working on and we'll be providing that advice through next week. What are the criteria and how you apply those.

"Where places or regions might go on to the model at this point in time - and that's still not today, it's in the next few weeks - will be different from what happens when we really bed the model in."

Bloomfield remained coy when asked directly if Auckland is due to move to alert level 3.3 next week; saying he could not pre-empt what the Government will announce. However, public health advice continues to be considered ahead of the decision.

