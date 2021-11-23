Porirua mayor urges person responsible for early morning assault to turn themselves in 

Police are appealing for witnesses. Photo / Bevan Conley

Porirua's mayor is urging the person who assaulted a woman in her home to come forward, saying the victim won't have the opportunity to heal until they do.

A woman living on Durham St in Porirua heard a knock at her door at 5am on Friday. She opened the door to man, described by police as being of large build and about 188cm tall.

He entered her home, smelling strongly of alcohol, and the pair had a brief conversation, during which the man became agitated. He then punched the woman in the face, hard enough to inflict the significant injury that sent the woman to the hospital.

The assailant fled in a dark-coloured ute with a canopy after a neighbour overheard the commotion. Police have still not found him.

He was wearing a dark-coloured shirt, rugby shorts and a mask at the time of the alleged attack.

Mayor Anita Baker says the assault is "concerning" and urges her community to stay vigilant.

"It's disturbing for something like this to happen that early in the morning, but it could have happened day or night."

She says the man responsible should turn himself in, as the early hour meant it was unlikely anyone else saw him.

"The person who has done this will know who they are. Come forward and do the right thing."

She extended her sympathies to the victim, saying she hopes she is recovering well.

Police want to hear from anyone in the Durham St area who may have seen something between 4am and 5.30am. They are also seeking CCTV or dashcam footage from the same time.

Anyone with information can call 105 and quote file number 211119/5056.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.