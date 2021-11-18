Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Student at Epsom Girls Grammar School tests positive

A student at Epsom Girls' Grammar School has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Greg Bowker

A student at Epsom Girls' Grammar School has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Greg Bowker

A student at Epsom Girls Grammar School in Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a note sent to Year 9 and 10 parents, school principal Lorraine Pound said it was not known whether the student was infectious while attending classes, but said the school would remain open.

Pound said families needing certain information have been contacted.

The positive case comes just a day after schools across Auckland reopened for thousands of students after three months of online learning.

Children from Years 1 to 10 were allowed back at school from Wednesday, but with greater restrictions - including mandatory mask wearing for Year 4 children and older, staggered arrivals and departures, and social distancing.

Some primary and intermediate schools are allowing students to return only part-time. Operating hours have also been altered to manage the number of people coming and going from the school at once.

Earlier tonight, a Papamoa primary school announced they will be closed tomorrow due to the "strong likelihood" of a Covid-19 case among the school community.

In an email to parents, Tahatai Coast School principal Matt Skilton said there was a possibility someone in the school community had tested positive for Covid-19.

Today health officials revealed two new cases in the Bay of Plenty - one in Mt Maunganui and the other in Tauranga.

Epsom Girls' is one of many Auckland schools that have revealed Covid-19 cases in their school community.

This week Baradene College confirmed a teacher was infectious while at the school last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Western Springs College has also confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19 and the student was possibly infectious while at school on November 9 and 10.