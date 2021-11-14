Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Record 207 new community cases and one death as virus continues to spread

November 13 2021 There were 175 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today. 159 of the cases were in Auckland, eight in Waikato, five in Taranaki, two in Northland and one in Taupō.

November 13 2021 There were 175 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today. 159 of the cases were in Auckland, eight in Waikato, five in Taranaki, two in Northland and one in Taupō.

There are a record 207 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - and one death.

According to a Ministry of Health statement, a woman in her 90s has died in North Shore Hospital. The woman had a number of underlying health conditions and had Covid-19.

She is linked to the outbreak at a care home in West Auckland.

"Our thoughts are with her whānau at this deeply sad time. Her underlying health conditions and the state of her health meant it was not clinically appropriate for her to receive ventilator or ICU care," the ministry said.

"Her family was regularly updated and had the opportunity to speak with her regularly by phone. The family has been offered cultural support by the DHB.

"The woman was admitted on 6 November from Edmonton Meadows Care Home where there has been an outbreak with 25 cases of Covid-19 in staff and residents. She was a confirmed case before admission to hospital."

Of today's cases, 192 are in Auckland. Another seven are in Waikato, two in Northland, four in the Lakes district, and two in MidCentral.

Of these cases, 108 are yet to be epidemiologically linked.

There are 90 people in hospital, seven of whom are in an intensive care or high-dependency unit. The average age of those in hospital is 50.

Of the 90 cases currently in hospital, 50 are unvaccinated or ineligible, nine have been partially vaccinated for less than 14 days and another 14 have been partially vaccinated for more than 14 days.

Nine more cases have been fully vaccinated but for less than 14 days, and just two have been fully vaccinated for more than two weeks. Five cases have unknown vaccination status.

Twenty-four of the hospitalised cases are at North Shore Hospital, with another 24 at Middlemore, 38 at Auckland Hospital, and two at Waitākere. One is at Whangārei Hospital and one other at Dargaville.

There are now 125 locations of interest and the Ministry of Health has identified 5243 active contacts.

Border cases confirmed

In addition to the 207 community cases, two new cases have been detected at the border, the ministry said.

They include a person who arrived from Ukraine, with a stopover in Singapore, on November 9, and a person who arrived from Serbia and Montenegro on November 2.

The Ukraine case was detected after day 0 testing and is in an MIQ facility in Christchurch.

The other case was confirmed after day 9 testing and is isolating at an MIQ facility in Auckland.

In Auckland, 3972 people are isolating at home, including 1773 positive cases.

There are now six cases total in the Lakes region, but one of the cases was not detected before the cutoff time and so will be officially reported in tomorrow's numbers, health officials said.

Police staff self-isolating

Meanwhile, 12 police staff are self-isolating after coming into contact with two people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Rotorua.

Two people in the Lakes District Health Board area had tested positive for the virus after a person sought care at Rotorua Hospital for a non-Covid health matter - and then returned a positive test result.

Anyone with Covid-19 related symptoms in Rotorua or Taupō has been encouraged to get a test.

There are no new cases in Taranaki today, but testing continues in the region - with 600 carried out yesterday. Of the seven new Waikato cases, three are from Hamilton and two from Te Kuiti, with one each from Ōtorohanga and Ngāruawāhia.

There are now 272 people isolating at home in Waikato, including 82 cases.

There are no new cases in Northland, but testing continues with 590 swabs taken yesterday.

There are no new positive wastewater samples to report other than the two results in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui revealed by the Ministry of Health last night.

New cases in Rotorua, Tararua

The Ministry of Health's daily update follows after confirmation of four new cases in Rotorua and Tararua this morning.

There are now confirmed community cases in several regions across the North Island – including Northland, Waikato, Rotorua, Taupō, Taranaki and Tararua district.

There have also been wastewater detections in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui, although it is possible that is from recovered cases who are still shedding the virus but not infectious.

There were 175 community cases yesterday, and 93 people were in hospital with the virus.

This morning, the Ministry of Health confirmed Rotorua had its first two cases, detected after a woman went to Rotorua Hospital for a non-Covid matter and returned a positive test result.

The second person was a household contact of the first, and both are now self-isolating at home. The DHB reported a link to Auckland, but the first patient was not in contact with other patients as they were in a room set aside for possible Covid-19 cases.

"The person was managed with appropriate infection prevention protocols."

Healthcare workers involved in her case have also been tested and are now isolating.

It also announced two cases in the Tararua district, who had reported feeling unwell on Friday 12 November, sought testing and are now self-isolating at home.



The cases are linked and health officials are investigating the links between the cases and other known cases.

It followed last night's news of a further three cases in Taupō, taking its total to four. People in Wairarapa were also asked to get tested if they had symptoms as one of the Taupō cases and a close contact travelled to Masterton.

People in all those regions are being urged to get tested if they have any symptoms and to keep a close eye on the locations of interest lists.

Only Auckland and parts of Waikato are at alert level 3 and the rest of the country remains at level 2. As yet, no changes have been made to alert levels elsewhere.

The Covid-19 response is still aimed at elimination for cases outside Auckland, and suppression within Auckland.

The level 3 rules are set to be reviewed again on Monday. Last week, they were eased, allowing retail to re-open.

Primary schools will also return in Auckland and Waikato from Monday – the same day a vaccines mandate for school staff takes effect.

The Government has set a target of 90 per cent double-vaccination across all DHBs before the country moves to the new traffic light system.

That is set to be reviewed on November 29.