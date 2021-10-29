Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Record 160 new community cases; 95 still unlinked

More than 73 per cent of the country's eligible population has been fully vaccinated. Photo / Alex Burton

There are 160 new community cases of Covid-19 today.

Of those, 151 are in Auckland, seven are in Waikato, one is in Northland and one is in Canterbury, a statement from the Ministry of Health says.

As at 10am, 65 of today's cases are linked - including 38 household contacts - and 95 remain under investigation.

The new Christchurch case recently travelled into New Zealand from overseas, the ministry said.

"They had multiple negative tests in MIQ in Auckland including a Day 12 test, before being released and travelling to Christchurch. They have reported as being full vaccinated."

On Thursday, they had a further test, which returned a positive result last night. The infected person is self-isolating in Christchurch, awaiting further tests to determine the source of virus and whether it is urgent or historical.

Health officials are urging anyone, especially those in Christchurch, with any symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested.

One Auckland case has been reclassified as "under investigation", therefore the "net increase" in total community cases is 159 cases, the ministry says.

Yesterday across Canterbury, nearly 8000 vaccinations were administered. More than 90 per cent of the region's eligible population has now had their first dose, the ministry said.

Four household contacts have been identified from the person who was reported as testing positive for Covid in Tonga yesterday, after travelling to Tonga from Christchurch on Wednesday, 27 October.

The Tonga case returned a negative pre-departure test before leaving New Zealand. They are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

The household contacts included two people who remained in Christchurch, and two people who travelled from Christchurch to Wellington on Tuesday, 26 October, the ministry said.

All contacts of the Tonga case have been contacted by public health officials and told to self-isolate and get tested.

"The Ministry, along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, continues to work with officials in Tonga to confirm the case."

In Auckland, the focus remained on testing in areas identified as having higher positivity rates, where the risk of unidentified cases is higher, the ministry said.

Following further testing at Edmonton Meadows retirement village in Henderson, Auckland, an additional seven residents and one staff member have been confirmed as being infected with the virus. This brings the total number of cases at the home to nine, the ministry said.

"It's important to note there are high levels of vaccination among residents of the home, and all staff are fully vaccinated."

All staff and residents have been tested and would also receive further testing on day 5 and day 12, officials said.

At this stage, only one positive staff member from the retirement village has been required to stand down.

The retirement village has been operating under alert level 3 guidelines for visitors, meaning people have only been able to visit the village on compassionate grounds, the ministry said.

Of the seven cases in the Waikato, two of these cases – both in Kāwhia – were reported in yesterday's 1pm update but have been added to today's official case numbers, the ministry said.

Of the five new Waikato cases, three are from Hamilton, one is from the Te Awamutu/Kihikihi area, and one is from Ōtorohanga.

Public health investigations had found links for two Hamilton cases and the Te Awamutu/Kihikihi case. Investigations were continuing today to establish further links for the remaining four, the ministry said.

A pop-up testing centre in Kāwhia is open today until 3pm at the Maketu Marae. It will run for the next three days from 11am to 3pm each day.

As well as the permanent testing site in Hamilton, there are five pop-up testing sites operating today in Hamilton, Kāwhia, Ōtorohanga, Whatawhata, and Te Awamutu. Residents were urged to check the DHB website for location details and the Healthpoint website for all other testing providers.

There were 3270 tests processed throughout Waikato yesterday and 3725 vaccinations were given.

In Northland, four new cases had been detected in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

However, the ministry officially reported only one of these cases, saying "one was recorded in yesterday's numbers, initially as an Auckland case and subsequently reclassified as a Northland case, and a further two have been reported to the Ministry after 9am today". Those two would be officially added to the tally tomorrow.

125 community Covid cases yesterday

Yesterday there was a high case tally, with 125 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, including a case in an Auckland retirement village. Thirty-nine people were in hospital, four of them in ICU.

It was the second-highest daily tally of the outbreak - on Friday October 22, 129 cases were recorded.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health, along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, is working with officials in Tonga to confirm the reported case there. Further updates on the situation are expected today.

The Tongan case is believed to be linked to the two cases of Covid-19 reported in Christchurch on Thursday. Both cases lived together in the suburb of Bishopdale.

One of the cases had permission to go to Auckland to provide childcare and tested negative before returning to Christchurch.

The second case is a truck driver who completed deliveries around the Christchurch area and some trips to North Canterbury.

Yesterday the ministry announced two additional cases in Christchurch, which were "expected and linked" to the previous two cases.

To date, 73 per cent of the country's eligible population has been fully vaccinated and 87 per cent have received their first jab.

In Auckland, 79 per cent are fully vaccinated and 91 per cent have received their first dose.

