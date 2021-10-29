Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Khloe Kardashian tests positive again, daughter True also infected

The star had already contracted the virus a year ago - now her 3yo child has it too. Photo / Instagram

The star had already contracted the virus a year ago - now her 3yo child has it too. Photo / Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has revealed she has tested positive for coronavirus, along with her young daughter True.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had already battled coronavirus last year, and confirmed today she has once again caught the virus.

Her 3-year-old daughter also has Covid.

"Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid," she wrote on Twitter.

"I've had to cancel several commitments and I'm sorry I won't be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines."

Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 29, 2021

The star battled the virus last year as well, and revealed details during an episode of the reality show.

"Just found out that I do have corona," she shared on the show at the time. "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

"I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache," she added. "I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough."

At the time, she self-isolated away from her daughter.

"They don't want me going near True," Khloe said back in October. "Thank god Tristan's in town," she added, referring to her ex, Tristan Thompson, with whom she has daughter True.