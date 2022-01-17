Three new high-risk locations of interest in Queenstown have been released.
People who visited a Top 10 Holiday Park Arthurs Point on January 9 and 10 between 12am-11.45pm, and on January 11 between 12am-9.45pm are being asked to self-isolate and test immediately.
All were considered close contact events and those people will also need to get a test on day five.
Another Queenstown location of interest that is of lower risk has also been released - the Britz Campervan Hire on January 11 between 4pm-4.15pm.
There are currently eight total locations of interest for the area on the ministry's website.
Other locations include Queenstown Airport on January 11 between 4pm-9pm and the Frankton Beach playground between 11am-3pm.
The news comes after the Shotover Jet, in Arthurs Point Rd, was visited by a positive case between 9am and noon on January 2.
Despite the exposure events, no community cases of Covid-19 have been announced in Queenstown.
Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult told the Herald he had a "very good understanding" with the Southern District Health Board that it would notify him if there were serious concerns about a possible Covid case in the district.