Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Queenstown and Selwyn reach 99 per cent first dose

Queenstown-Lakes and the Selwyn District have reached 99 per cent with one Covid-19 vaccination. Photo / Michael Craig

Data from the Ministry of Health shows as of Sunday, 87.4 per cent of the Queenstown-Lakes population were fully vaccinated, 11.5 per cent have had one dose and 1.1 per cent are unvaccinated.

It is currently sitting in the top spot as the most Covid-protected place in the country.

85 per cent of Selwyn residents are fully vaccinated, 14 per cent have had one dose and 1 per cent are unvaccinated.

The Herald is regularly publishing the proportion of people partially and fully vaccinated across all 66 New Zealand territorial authorities, highlighting the top 20 towns.

Wellington has climbed a place and now sits in second with 86.1 per cent fully vaccinated. It is followed by Dunedin with 85.3 per cent.

83.1 per cent of Auckland residents are fully vaccinated and 8.6 per cent have had one dose. It sits in fifth place.

Recent Community cases in Christchurch appear to be having an effect with the city jumping three places since last Tuesday. 78.9 per cent of residents are now fully vaccinated.

The official top town could be announced as early as Friday.

There were 190 new cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday. 182 were in Auckland, seven in Waikato and one in Northland.

There are 81 people with the virus in hospital, up from the previous day's 74. Of those in hospital, 80 are in Auckland and one is in Whangārei.

There are seven people with Covid in intensive care or a high dependency unit.