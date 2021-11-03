Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Queenstown and Selwyn hit 98 per cent first vaccinations in race to top town

Queenstown-Lakes and the Selwyn District are tied on 98.1 per cent of people having received their first vaccinations. Photo / Supplied

Queenstown continues to lead the pack in the race to 90 per cent fully vaxxed in the New Zealand Herald Top Towns.

As of this today, Queenstown-Lakes (85.5 per cent), Dunedin (83.8 per cent), Wellington (83.6 per cent), Selwyn (81.5 per cent), and Auckland (81 per cent) had made great strides in the race to be the most Covid-protected region in New Zealand, Ministry of Health data shows.

The Herald has regularly published the proportion of people partially and fully vaccinated across all 66 New Zealand territorial authorities, highlighting the top 20 towns.

Queenstown-Lakes and the Selwyn District are tied on 98.1 per cent of people having received their first vaccinations. Just 1.9 per cent of people have not had a jab.

They are closely followed by Dunedin with 93.4 per cent of first jabs and Wellington with 94.6 per cent.

Five DHBs have reached the 90 per cent vaccination target.

Auckland leads the charge on 94.2 per cent first vaccinations, Capital and Coast (92.3 per cent), Canterbury 91.7 per cent), Waitemata (91.4 per cent) , and Southern (90.3 per cent)

Northland DHB still needs to vaccinate 16,632 for a first dose to reach 90 per cent, Bay of Plenty 14, 033 first doses, Waikato 10,237.