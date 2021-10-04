Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to announce alert level decisions for Auckland, rest of New Zealand

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce the decision on Auckland's alert levels at 4pm - and has foreshadowed a gradual easing of level 3 restrictions is more likely than a move straight to level 2.

Ardern and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will front after Cabinet today to announce whether to hold Auckland at level 3.

Ardern has downplayed the suggestion of moving to level 2 but has said there are other options, such as easing some of the level 3 restrictions.

She also said she hoped to be able to give Auckland some certainty around what the longer term might look like.

There were 29 new cases today – all in Auckland or Waikato - and daily case numbers have risen since Auckland moved down from level 4 almost two weeks ago.

The number of unlinked cases had also risen.

However, Ardern said in morning interviews she had ruled out moving back to level 4, but "we do need to take a very cautious approach".

She told RNZ strict lockdown measures had been needed at the start of the outbreak in August when vaccination rates were low. The outbreak still needed to be controlled "but we are transitioning".

"Elimination was right for now while we vaccinate and so we are still vaccinating, we're in a transition, so we are changing our strategy as we move."

She said there were other options than a simple change to level 2.

Cabinet was looking "across the board at all of the restrictions ... whether or not there are some options there that are lower risk that we could ease just to support Aucklanders at the same time".

Ardern said the cases found in the Waikato yesterday were linked to the Auckland outbreak, but would effectively be handled as a separate outbreak and would not affect the decision on Auckland.

Yesterday, Ardern announced Raglan, Te Kauwhata, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia, and Hamilton City in Waikato would be at level three for at least five days as officials tested for further spread in those areas, outside Auckland's boundaries.

New cases in Auckland included a taxi driver who may have been infectious for two days while driving passengers, and a patient who went to Auckland City Hospital's emergency department yesterday and was admitted to intensive care for non-Covid reasons.

A baby has also tested positive at North Shore Hospital, and the parent of a baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Auckland Hospital.

As of today, there are 15 epidemiologically linked subclusters - seven are active, one is contained and seven are dormant.

There are another 14 unlinked subclusters - five are active, one is contained and eight are dormant.

Thirty people are in hospital with Covid: three in North Shore, 13 in Middlemore, 13 in Auckland and one in Waikato.

Five patients are in intensive care or high dependency units.