Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Positive case visited Tauranga retirement village

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a Covid-19 case had been visiting a residence inside a retirement village in Tauranga.

One News understands the case, the son of a resident at Ocean Shores Village in Mount Maunganui, works at Tauranga Hospital.

It also reported the man was fully vaccinated and his mother had received one dose of the vaccine.

The Bay of Plenty Times approached Ocean Shores Village manager Clare Eccles with questions about the reported case and she responded with an email from the ministry.

"The Ministry of Health can confirm a known Covid-19 case that had been visiting a residence at Retirement Village in Tauranga," the ministry response said.

"There are a very small number of contacts identified from the visit. Contacts are being tested, with results expected overnight.

"This situation will be closely managed by the public health unit."

Ocean Shores Village residents committee chairman Rodney Warrender declined to comment.

A Bay of Plenty District Health Board spokeswoman also declined to comment.

It comes as there were five new Covid cases yesterday in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region.

Four cases were linked to existing cases in Mount Maunganui. Investigations were under way into any possible links between the remaining case and any known cases.