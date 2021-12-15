Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Police, Wellington City Council to closely monitor planned anti-vaccine protest

Hospitals get a boost, Kiwis on the cusp of 90 per cent and a NASA spacecraft touches the sun in the latest NZ Herald news headlines. Video / NZ Herald

More than 2000 protesters have converged in Wellington to protest vaccine mandates and the traffic light system.

Police and the Wellington City Council will be monitoring the large anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown group as it marches through the capital this morning.

Protesters begin the walk to Parliament. Photo / Nick James

A large number of protesters from the Freedom and Rights Coalition have gathered in Wellington's Civic Square on Thursday preparing to march to Parliament to protest the traffic light system, vaccine mandates the Government's plan to vaccinate under-12s from next year.

Protestors gathered in Civic Square on Thursday. Photo / Nick James

A witness at the protest said there were easily 2000 people there, with some carrying signs with things like "we do not consent" and "hands-off our freedom".

According to another witness at Parliament, a few dozen people were on the grounds carrying placards.

There was a distinct lack of masks among the Civic Square protesters, with one man handing out "exemption" passes to people who wanted one.

Another man was selling Donald Trump merchandise as the crowd chanted about freedom, and wanting to "make Ardern go away".

The merchandise. Photo / Jack Crossland.

Parliament had its last sitting day of the year on Wednesday, meaning the building will be empty of politicians.

Last month thousands of protesters caused traffic interruptions through the CBD by marching to Parliament, protesting much of the same material they plan to protest on Thursday.

A selection of signs. Photo / Nick James

A police spokesperson told the Herald police will be present and monitoring the protest, ready to respond as appropriate. The council is also helping by monitoring its CCTV cameras and sharing content on social media to let Wellingtonians know if there is any traffic disruption.