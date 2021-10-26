Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Police condemn hīkoi from Rotorua to Northland

Sovereign Hikoi of Truth leave Rotorua tonight heading for the Auckland boundary at midnight on their way north. Video / Supplied

Sovereign Hikoi of Truth leave Rotorua tonight heading for the Auckland boundary at midnight on their way north. Video / Supplied

Police have condemned a planned hīkoi (march) from Rotorua to Northland which is believed to be making its way towards Auckland this evening.

It's understood a group have already left Rotorua and are making their way towards Auckland's southern boundary where police have an increased presence waiting for them.

"We are strongly advising those who intend to take part in this that any travel across the Auckland boundary that is not specifically permitted by the health order requires an exemption," police said in a statement.

The self-proclaimed Sovereign Hīkoi of Truth (SHOT) movement was formed to "bring to light the truth".

In a statement released on Monday, SHOT said the hīkoi is to be a "starting point".

"This hīkoi is to be a starting point and a declaration that we choose to assert our rights and to herald a new way of being, we do not have to live under authoritarian government law, we maintain what has already been gifted to us under divine natural law to live as free people on the land."

Earlier today, Tai Tokerau Border Control founder Hone Harawira described the hīkoi as ''a scam'' organised by Pakehā anti-vaxxers.

''There is no invitation from Waitangi Marae, no invitation from the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, no invitation from Ngāti Kawa or Ngāti Rahiri, and no invitation from Ngāpuhi,'' the former Tai Tokerau MP said.

Police have said those who are found to be deliberately breaching alert level restrictions can expect to face enforcement action.

"Anyone found to have unlawfully crossed the Auckland boundary may also face difficulties in returning to their place of residence given the restrictions in place."

It's understood the group left Rotorua about 6pm and are hoping to be at Te Tii o Waitangi for a powhiri at midday tomorrow.

Ngāti Whātua leader Dame Naida Glavish said the iwi was not against the hīkoi, only the timing of it.

"There is enough pressure on what Ngāti Whātua are doing at the checkpoints. This hīkoi is unhelpful, supported by people who are anti-vaccination. Have your hoo-ha when this is done and dusted, right now the hoo-ha is hōhā,'' she said.

In a post online, organisers say: "All documents to ensure the safe passage of all will be at hand.

"Through the security of He Wakaputanga and the use of common law, this will be the form of security to move through the land based on tikanga [cultural traditions].

"All who are wanting to move through safely to the north need to join in on this hikoi with protection in numbers. The time has been chosen to ensure the least amount of disruption for the day lives of Aucklanders. However, we would like as many Aucklanders to join in on the hikoi as well."

Police said the boundaries are in place to help stop the spread of Covid-19, given the increased risk the Delta variant poses to New Zealand's communities.

Police are aware of the planned hīkoi or march and are advising against people partaking. Photo / Michael Craig

It's understood SHOT consists of 12,000 "like-hearted souls", who intend to gather "in the name of freedom" in Waitangi, a locality in Northland, on Wednesday, October 27.

Police said they are working with its iwi partners in Tāmaki Makaurau and Northland on the matter.

As part of their planning against the hīkoi, police are advising members of the public not involved who may be undertaking permitted travel across the Auckland boundary to delay their travel if possible.

"There are likely to be road closures put in place in the event that those involved in this hīkoi attempt to unlawfully cross the Auckland boundary," police said.

It comes after it was revealed there are 79 new Covid community cases today after a long weekend in which fewer tests and vaccinations were carried out, sparking concerns the virus' spread could soon accelerate.

As at 10am, 46 of these cases are linked - including 24 household contacts - and 33 remain unlinked, with investigations continuing to help determine their connection to the outbreak, the Ministry of Health said.

Out of the new cases, 75 are in Auckland and four are in Waikato.

From Monday's 109 community cases, 42 people were infectious while in the community.

The other 66 were in isolation during their infectious period.