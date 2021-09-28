Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Police complaint against Vietnamese Embassy staff for allegedly demanding cash for help

A complaint has been filed against the Vietnam Embassy in Wellington. Photo / AP

A complaint has been filed against the Vietnam Embassy in Wellington. Photo / AP

Lincoln Tan is the New Zealand Herald’s diversity, ethnic affairs and immigration senior reporter.

Police are making inquiries into a complaint that staff at the Vietnamese Embassy in Wellington are demanding for cash payments for helping Vietnamese nationals here seeking assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I can confirm we're received a report and we're making inquiries," a police spokeswoman said.

However, a spokesman for the Embassy of Vietnam said its staff had diplomatic immunity and police did not have the right to investigate the matter.

A Wellington-based Vietnamese community leader, Ha Nguyen, said she filed the police report after more than 30 people had approached her alleging staff at the embassy had demanded bribes to renew passports and secure seats on flights back to Vietnam.

Vietnamese nationals have been seeking help at the Vietnam Embassy to get back home. Photo / 123RF

According to Nguyen, the amounts range from $200 to upwards of $2000, on top of the usual fees for passports or booking flight tickets.

Khong Anh Thu, head of the embassy's consular section, said the embassy "operates in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations".

By law under the convention, foreign diplomats have diplomatic immunity from any criminal processes.

Khong said Vietnamese citizens who had any complaints regarding the services they received at the Vietnamese embassy could send their complaints directly to the embassy in Wellington or government agencies in Vietnam "for explanation".

‌

"In reality, the Vietnamese Embassy and the competent agencies in Vietnam have received complaints from Vietnamese individual citizens and have contacted and addressed the complaints in accordance with Vietnamese law," Khong said.

He said the embassy had also responded to Nguyen regarding her complaints and her request for Vietnamese passport renewal.

"The Vietnamese embassy provides Vietnam's consular services, including issuance or renewal of Vietnamese passports, for Vietnamese citizens in accordance with Vietnamese law," Thong said.

Nguyen said many in the community were being pressured into giving in to the demands for cash because they didn't have a choice.

"Some have no visa to stay in NZ and need to go back to Vietnam, while others know that without a passport they could become stateless," she said.

"So they just have to find the money to pay whatever is being asked."

Nguyen said people were afraid to speak up, and the only reason she could do so was because she also had New Zealand citizenship.

According to her, people seeking assistance at the embassy were being overcharged for services "much above the listed fees", were not issued receipts for the cash they paid and those who gave more in cash would get their passports renewed faster.

"We are very concerned that the embassy has immunity from New Zealand law and they have never listened to us," she said.

"As a community leader, I have been fighting against this shameful and seriously bad thing for years. We wrote to Vietnamese government detailing our concern.

"However, the issues then passed back to Vietnamese community in New Zealand."