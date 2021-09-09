Covid 19 Delta outbreak: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield on case numbers, vaccines update

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is shortly expected to announce how many extra vaccines the Government has secured to keep up with surging demand and from which countries.

Ardern will be fronting the daily 1pm Covid update with director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, where they will also announce any new community cases.

The Government has been negotiating with manufacturer Pfizer and a number of countries to get extra vaccine supplies.

Before lockdown the rollout had intended to vaccinate about 50,000 people a day by this point, but surging demand amid the Delta outbreak this had risen to 80,000 to 90,000 some days, averaging more than 500,000 a week.

With the bulk of supplies arriving next month, the Government risked having to slow the rollout to avoid running out of vaccines, so instead sought a deal with partner countries.

On Tuesday Ardern said a deal was nearly finalised, with numbers and the countries involved to be released today.

Yesterday, 15 new cases of Covid-19 were announced in the community - all in Auckland.

It brought the outbreak total to 855 cases - 17 in Wellington and the rest in Auckland.

Unlinked cases and those infected in the community, as opposed to from known contacts, continued at low levels - all signs level 4 settings in Auckland were working.

But the lockdown comes with a cost - Deputy PM and Finance Minister Grant Robertson told the AM Show a week in alert level 4 in Auckland and other restrictions in the rest of the country costs about $1 billion per week.

Businesses outside Auckland were still entitled to the wage subsidy if they could show that Auckland's alert level 4 or 3 was affecting their income - such as tourism operators.

But Auckland businesses wanted to know if they would also get help when their city moved to alert level 2.

Robertson said they would take "an ongoing look" at how businesses were coping and would continue to adapt.

But New Zealand's businesses had been open more days in the past 18 months than almost anywhere in the world.

‌

If Cabinet was to decide next week to move Auckland to alert level 3, that would mean another two weeks of the wage subsidy.

Asked about extra vaccines, Roberston said more details will be given soon.

The regular Pfizer supply was still coming in, but he said we were "burning through them".

Asked about the mystery Covid positive cases still popping up in the community and whether those continued unlinked cases would delay Auckland moving to alert level 3, Roberston said: "We take the advice of our health officials. I don't want to pre-empt that."

Additional support for Fiji is also expected to be announced today, as the outbreak continues to surge there with more than 200 cases yesterday.