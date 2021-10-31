Covid 19 Delta outbreak: People who were at a West Auckland laundromat told to isolate after link to infected person

There were 143 Covid-19 cases announced in the community but there was some good news for Christchurch and vaccination numbers across Aotearoa. Video / NZ Herald

There were 143 Covid-19 cases announced in the community but there was some good news for Christchurch and vaccination numbers across Aotearoa. Video / NZ Herald

People who were at a laundromat facility in West Auckland are being told to self isolate after the business was exposed to a person infected with Covid-19.

The Wash'n Save Laundromat on the corner of Swanson Rd and Armada Drive in Ranui, West Auckland, was visited by a person with the virus just over a week ago on Sunday, October 24.

The person was there for two hours that afternoon between 3pm and 5pm.

"Self-isolate for 14 days after you were exposed at this location of interest," the Ministry of Health says.

"Test immediately and five and 12 days after you were exposed."

Members of the public who were there during those two hours are also being urged to record their visit on the ministry's website or to call Healthline on 0800 611 116 so contact tracers can get in touch.

A person with Covid was at the Wash'n Save Laundromat in Ranui, West Auckland. Image / Google

The Wash'n Save is the second laundromat to be visited by a Covid positive case that has then resulted in advice for members of the public to self-isolate, in recent weeks.

The Socials Laundromat on Tironui Rd in Takanini, South Auckland, was linked to a person with Covid-19 just over two weeks ago on Saturday, October 16.

Members of the public who were there that day, between 7pm and 9pm, were advised to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

More places of interest are expected to be identified today after yesterday brought mostly locations or exposure events outside of Auckland.

A total of nine locations of interest or exposure events were identified by health officials yesterday.

No new locations have been announced in the ministry's first scheduled update at 8am.

Latest locations

• Sonny's Takeaways: 76 Maniapoto St, Ōtorohanga. Weds, Oct 27, 6.45pm-7.30pm

• Jaques Four Square: 1 Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd, RD5, Wellsford: Tues, Oct 19, 8.45am-10am

• Wash'n Save Laundromat Ranui

• The Warehouse Whāngārei: 42 Port Rd, Whāngārei. Weds, Oct 20, 9.05am-10.15am

• Four Square Fairfield: 1030 Heaphy Terrace, Fairfield, Hamilton. (twice) Weds, Oct 27, 9am-9.25am and Mon, Oct, 25, 2.30pm-2.50pm

• Four Square Hillcrest: 271 Clyde St, Hamilton East, Hamilton. Mon, Oct 25, 2.20pm-2.40pm

• J Swap Osterns Quarry: 890 Ōtorohanga Rd, RD3, Te Awamutu. Tues, Oct 26, 12pm-1.15pm

• Kaiwaka Food Mart: 1919 State Highway 1, RD2, Kaiwaka: Tues, Oct 26, 7.11am-8.20am

This map shows large vaccinations centres from the Unite again Covid-19 information page. For more detailed information about your neighbourhood visit Healthpoint.