Covid 19 Delta outbreak: People at a West Auckland park on Friday night being asked to isolate and test immediately

There were 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday. Auckland will stay in Alert Level 3 for at least another two weeks. Video / Dean Purcell / Mark Mitchell / Michael Craig / Jason Oxenham

The Ministry of Health have released 8 new Auckland locations of interest this evening including a West Auckland park.

Anyone who was at Shadbolt Park New Lynn during the specified time must self-isolate for 14 days after you were exposed at this location of interest and get tested.

Earlier today a Raglan bakery, pharmacist, supermarket and fish shop, together with a Hamilton supermarket, dominated the latest locations of interest released by the Ministry of Health.

The ministry is now asking anyone who visited Raglan SuperValue, Raglan Pharmacy, Raglan Bakery and Cafe, Raglan Fish and Countdown Dinsdale last week to isolate for symptoms.

Anyone who was at Shadbolt Park New Lynn during the specified time must self-isolate for 14 days. Photo / Google

The latest locations are;

• Four Square Fair Price Henderson on Tuesday October 12 between 5.20pm and 5.50pm.

• Countdown Grey Lynn on Wednesday October 13 between 12pm and 1.30pm.

• Washington Apartments Eden Terrace on Thursday October 14 between 12.45pm and 1pm.

• Pak'nSave Albany on Thursday October 14 between 8.30m and 9pm.

• Kawakawa Bay Store & Takeaways on Friday October 15 between 1.15pm and 3.30pm.

• Shadbolt Park New Lynn on Friday October 15 between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

• Countdown Birkenhead on Saturday October 16 between 9.32am and 9.45am.

• Mobil Oteha Valley Fairview Heights on Sunday October 17 between 9.30pm and 9.45pm.

Countdown Birkenhead was visited on Saturday October 16 between 9.32am and 9.45am. Photo / Google

The Ministry of Health are asking anyone at this location to immediately get tested aswell as on day five and 12. They are also asking people to record theit visit online or call Healthline.

Anyone who was at the other recent Auckland locations of interest must self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days after being exposed.

If symptoms develop, they are asked to get a test and stay at home until a negative test result is returned.

4pm;

• Unichem Pharmacy Te Atatu on October 8 between 12pm and 12.15pm.

• Te Atatu Butcher on October 8 between 12pm and 12.15pm.

• Te Atatu Village Wine & Spirits on October 8 between 6pm and 6.15pm.

• Clarks Beach Store Clarks Beach on Monday October 18 between 11.45am and 1pm.

Anyone who visited either of the Te Atatu locations during specified times must self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days after being exposed.

Te Atatu Butcher is a recent location of interest. Photo / Google

The same advice goes to anyone who visited the Clarks Beach Store yesterday afternoon.

2pm;

• Westside Bakehouse Te Atatu South on Thursday October 14 between 11.11am and 11.25am.

• Countdown Westfield Manukau on Thursday October 14 between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

• Dunkin' Donuts Henderson on Monday October 18 between 5.37pm and 5.50pm.

Westside Bakehouse in Te Atatu South is a recent location of interest. Photo / Google

Health officials are asking anyone at either of these locations during the specified time to self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days after being exposed there. If symptoms start to develop, they need to get a test done immediately.

12pm;

• Raglan Supervalue on Wednesday October 13 between 7.42am and 8am,

• Raglan Pharmacy on Thursday October 14 between 3.59pm and 4.35pm, and again on Friday October 15 between 12.04pm and 12.21pm,

• Raglan Bakery and Cafe on Friday October 15 between 12.06pm and 12.26pm,

• Raglan Fish on Friday October 15 between 3.04pm and 3.23pm,

• Countdown Dinsdale on Friday October 15 between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

There have also been new visits announced for previous locations;

• Countdown LynnMall New Lynn on Sunday October 10 between 5.35pm and 6.15pm,

• Pak n Save Lincoln Road Henderson on Wednesday October 13 between 5.15pm and 6pm,

• Four Square Raglan Wednesday October 13 between 5.59pm and 6.24pm,

• The Herbal Dispensary on Thursday October 14 between 4.03pm and 4.23pm,

• SuperValue Flatbush on Friday October 15 between 4pm and 4.15pm.

Meanwhile, a total of 32 locations of interest or exposure events linked to positive Covid cases were announced on the Ministry of Health's website throughout the day yesterday.

Supermarkets, shops, liquor stores and fuel service stations are all included on the ministry's list.

It also now features a number of outdoor exercise classes linked to a gym in Glen Eden, West Auckland.

Authorities identified four outdoor classes at Anytime Fitness at 3 Glendale Rd, Glen Eden. A person who tested positive for Covid attended the following exercise sessions:

- Tuesday, October 12, 5pm-5.45pm

- Tuesday, October 12, 6pm-6.45pm

- Thursday, October 14, 5pm-5.45pm

- Friday, October 15, 10am-10.45am

People who attended any of those classes are told to monitor for any Covid symptoms for two weeks after being exposed, and to get tested if symptoms develop.

Four outdoor exercise classes at the Anytime Fitness in Glen Eden, West Auckland, have been linked to a positive Covid case or cases. Image / Google

No new locations were added to the ministry's list in its first update just after 8am today.

The latest anyone with the virus has been out and about in the community was on Sunday.

Two locations were visited by a Covid case or cases on Sunday.

BP Connect on 102 Great South Rd in Takanini, South Auckland, is linked to a positive case there for about an hour between 1.30pm to 2.30pm that day.

The other place of interest identified that day is the Countdown supermarket at the LynnMall Shopping Centre in New Lynn, West Auckland.

The affected time is between 10am and 10.10am on Sunday.

People who were at either location during those time periods are advised to self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days after being exposed there. If symptoms start to develop, get a test done immediately.

Last night's updated list

• Mobil Glendene: 218 Great North Rd, Glendene, West Auckland. Saturday, October 9, 8pm-8.15pm

• Countdown LynnMall: LynnMall Shopping Centre at 3058 Great North Rd, New Lynn, West Auckland. Saturday, October 9, 1pm-2pm

• Pak'nSave Māngere: 117 Bader Drive, Māngere, South Auckland. Thursday, October 14, 5pm-5.30pm