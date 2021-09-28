Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Overseas Kiwis trying to secure MIQ spot say it's 'absolute joke and depressing'

Thousands are currently in line trying to get a spot in MIQ. Photo / Supplied

Overseas-based Kiwis trying to secure bookings in the Government's latest release of managed isolation spots say it's an "absolute joke and depressing".

One of those in line is Kate Saunders, who has been trying to get home from Melbourne for the past 19 months.

She is currently number 23,500.

Saunders called the process an "absolute joke and depressing".

One woman is hoping to secure a spot so she can return from the United States in time for Christmas. Photo / Supplied

"So heartbreaking to be separated from family for this long, where's the empathy from our leaders," she said.

Another woman is hoping to secure a spot so she can return from the United States in time to see family for Christmas.

Last time she tried there were 23,000 people ahead of her. She has been logged in today since just after 4.30pm.

Retiree Tekla Kridle is hopeful she'll secure a spot, and is in the small percentage of those within the 3000 margin.

"We are definitely less than 3000 and it's just kinda ticking down slowing, and hopefully we'll soon be redirected where we can book a room," she said.

"Our dilemma at the moment now has turned into flights.

"We are finding it a really confusing system and some of the dates on the Air NZ travel alert PDF we have been sent don't actually appear to be correct. We are just trying to work through that at the moment."

She believed people who got a room have 48 hours to enter flight detail but that was proving more difficult than they had expected.

She said there appeared to be no flights home from Western Australia after November and the flights listed on a PDF from Air NZ don't seem to match up with actual dates.



That means they are still unsure if they will get home, even if they can secure a room.

"For us it is still very much up in the air and it's going to come down to availability of flights."

Kamal Katnaur, who has 25,749 people ahead of him in the queue, said "MIQ is a joke".

"The circus goes on."

Kiri Martin is also one the thousands trying to get into the country and is currently number 23,026.

Last week, tens of thousands of Kiwis were left dejected after around 30,000 hopefuls logged on.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this afternoon said 12,000 rooms would be released in the next few weeks.

"The reason we stagger those releases is because some people may have urgent needs that only arise say, in October and November and it allows those people to get equal access if those needs arise a little closer to the time," she said.

To get into the lobby, people have to have an account at the Managed Isolation Allocation System website and have all their personal - including passport - and flight details handy.

People can only make one booking for themselves or a group per turn and once the room release starts, everyone in the lobby will be randomly organised into a queue.