Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Otago University graduation ceremonies cancelled

The University of Otago. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The University of Otago has cancelled its December graduation ceremonies due to Covid-19.

In an email to students, registrar Chris Stoddart said after careful consideration, including looking at alternative graduation formats, the university did not believe it would be able to provide graduates with an appropriate graduation experience under current and expected restrictions.

"We are also aware of the public health risks inherent in running graduation events at this time," Stoddart said.

Scheduling for alternative ceremonies in 2022 was under way, and students would be advised of dates in due course.

It did not expect to schedule events before mid-March, and additional events may be incorporated around May and August graduation ceremonies.

"We recognise the decision to cancel the December graduation ceremonies will be disappointing, and we are also saddened that we will not be able to celebrate with you in December.

"Nonetheless, we believe this is the right decision at this time, and we look forward to providing you with a full graduation experience in 2022."

Students had until November 22 to withdraw from the December ceremonies. If they did so, they could graduate at a ceremony in 2022.

If they chose not to, they would graduate in absentia in December and could attend an acknowledgement ceremony next year.

Six ceremonies involving 2224 students graduating in person were scheduled to take place in Dunedin between Saturday, December 11 and Saturday, December 18.

Caroline Freeman College warden Chris Addington with students and family walk away after the graduation ceremonies were postponed last year. Photo / Peter McIntosh

The university has cancelled several graduation ceremonies in the past two years.

In December last year, the polytechnic's graduation ceremony had to be postponed due to a security threat leaving hundreds of students disappointed.