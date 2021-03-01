Otago Polytechnic graduation postponed once more

At this stage, Otago Polytechnic is looking into moving the graduation ceremony to June or July. Photo / NZH

Otago Polytechnic has postponed its upcoming graduation ceremony because of Covid-19 just months after it was postponed for the first time.

"It is with deep regret that we announce this decision.

"We realise this will be really disappointing for our learners and their whanau. We're disappointed, too. We know what a special time graduation is for everyone," Dr Megan Gibbons, Chief Executive Otago Polytechnic, said.

In December last year, the polytechnic's graduation ceremony had to be postponed due to a security threat leaving hundreds of students disappointed.

"We know this decision may seem early, but we were determined to provide people with clarity and certainty as soon as possible," Gibbons said.

At this stage, Otago Polytechnic is looking into moving the ceremony to June or July.

"We are working hard to put new arrangements in place. We'll let our learners and wider community know the new graduation date as soon as we can."

All pre-graduation ceremonies have also been postponed.\

Otago Polytechnic's Dunedin and Central Campuses are open and will continue to remain at Alert Level 2 operations in response to the Government's Covid-19 announcement at the weekend.

Otago Polytechnic's Auckland International Campus will be closed to all staff and students until Monday 8 March.

All teaching, learning and support services will take place online during the coming week.

"We are confident we have implemented a broad range of measures to effectively deal with Covid-related issues.

"These include ensuring all our learners and staff are aware of our move to alert level 2 and what steps they need to take to safeguard themselves, their fellow students and colleagues and their friends and whanau."

Otago Polytechnic's pastoral care and student support services include emergency contacts, online counselling, online IT support and financial assistance.

Other changes from the polytechnic include:

• Suspension of all domestic travel involving public transport for Otago Polytechnic staff

• Students to use the NZ Covid Tracer app when on campus

• Students to maintain a distance of 1m in shared spaces on campus (apart from in classes, where registers will be taken as per Tertiary Education Commission guidelines)