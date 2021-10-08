Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Northland's Uretiti Beach DoC campsite in lockdown after link to positive case

Uretiti Beach's DoC campsite could be the latest location of interest linked to the Covid-positive woman who travelled through the region recently. Photo / Tania Whyte

A Department of Conservation campsite in Northland could be the latest location of interest given a potential link to the Covid-positive woman who recently visited the region.

The Uretiti Beach DoC campsite is yet to be announced as a location of interest, however, onsite manager Steve Farrow told the NZ Herald the Northland District Health Board had informed him yesterday the site was linked to the infected person.

Northland DHB and the Ministry of Health have been approached for comment.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins held a late press conference yesterday to reveal a woman - who registered a weak positive test in Northland - had returned a positive test result on her return to Auckland.

The woman is believed to have travelled around the region, including to Whangārei, Kamo, Paihia and Kawakawa, before returning to Auckland.

However, locations of interest were limited to two service stations as the woman had been "unco-operative" with authorities in determining her movements in the region, according to Hipkins.

The two service stations are BP Connect Wylies in Woodhill (Saturday, October 2 - 11.20pm-12.20am) and Z Kensington (Monday, October 4 - 3.45pm-4.45pm).

Farrow said it was believed another woman - who was reportedly travelling with the Covid-positive case - had come through the campsite between October 3-5.

The roughly 40 people at the campsite are now in lockdown, unable to leave. Only about 15 had been at the site between the relevant dates.

There are about 40 people in lockdown at the campsite currently. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Farrow said people who had arrived after October 5 were given a chance to leave before the site was closed and only one family did.

While he described some people as "shocked" by the news, Farrow said most were comfortable and could sustain themselves for a few days.

"In the next 24 hours, we'll have a better understanding of where we're at."

Social distancing was not an issue at the 15ha

site, masks were mandatory and only one person was allowed in the site office at a time.

Farrow was now assisting the DHB with contact tracing investigations by combing through security footage.

Fortunately, Farrow said almost all campers had received at least one vaccination, while the majority had been fully vaccinated.