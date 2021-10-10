Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Northland case's companion contacted, but not found

Photo / 123RF

By RNZ

Authorities have now contacted a woman who travelled in Northland with a woman who later tested positive for Covid-19, but they still don't know her location.

The woman who tested positive remains in an Auckland quarantine facility, the Ministry said in a media statement. She returned a weak positive test result earlier in the week, but returned a positive result with another test.

Police are continuing to try to find the travelling companion.

In today's Covid-19 update - in which it was revealed there were 60 new cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand - the Ministry of Health said the second person had been "contacted, but not yet located".

Two Whangarei petrol stations were added to the Ministry's Places of Interest contact tracing page on Friday in connection to the woman. But it wasn't until Saturday that more Te Tai Tokerau locations were added

The delays were because the woman had not been "forthcoming" in providing the information, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday.

Public health staff continue to work with the woman to identify any other locations or exposure events, but are also working on this with police, the Ministry statement said.

Locations would be added to the contact tracing site as soon as they were available, and anyone who lives in or has visited Northland, Auckland or Waikato was asked to check them regularly, and follow the directions on the site if they had been at one of the locations.

Anyone with symptoms should get tested.

Yesterday, Ardern rejected allegations any information about the travellers was being withheld by authorities.

While Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said rumours surrounding the women that had appeared on social media were unfounded.

