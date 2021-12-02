Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Northland case travelled to Wellington, Rotorua

The country prepares to move into the Covid-19 Protection framework a.k.a traffic light system. Video / NZ Herald

The country prepares to move into the Covid-19 Protection framework a.k.a traffic light system. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health has revealed the Covid-19 case who visited Wellington actually came from Northland, not Rotorua as previously thought.

Wellington has four locations of interest relating to this case – Farmers Kilbirnie, the Brentwood Hotel in Kilbirnie, Wellington Airport and the nearby Burger King.

A spokesperson from the ministry confirmed on Friday the positive case previously thought to be from Rotorua actually flew in from Northland on Monday, November 22.

During the week, they flew to Rotorua and then back to Wellington, flying home on Friday, November 26.

"The flights this person took have been classified as exposure events and the contacts have been identified and followed up."

The ministry says no further locations are expected as a result of this case.

The previous four locations of interest and times are listed in full below. The ministry recommends anyone who was in one of these locations at the same time should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days from the date of exposure.

If symptoms develop, get tested and stay home until a negative test result is received and you've been symptom-free for 48 hours.

Wellington Airport

- Monday, November 22 between 7.10pm and 7.30pm

- Tuesday, November 23 between 7.10am and 8.24am

- Thursday, November 25 between 1.36pm and 2pm

- Friday, November 26 between 9.10am and 10.12am

Brentwood Hotel Kilbirnie

Monday, November 22 between 7.30pm and 11.59pm

Tuesday, November 23 between 12am and 7.30am

Thursday, November 25 between 2.15pm and 11.59pm

Friday, November 26 between 12am and 8.50am

Farmers Kilbirnie

Friday, November 26 between 9am and 9.10am

Burger King, Wellington Airport

Thursday, November 25 between 2.30pm and 3.30pm