Covid-19 Delta outbreak: North Shore cases not linked to earlier wild party

PM Jacinda Ardern responds saying the party on Auckland's North Shore was "a blatant breach of the rules" and police are investigating. Video / Pool

A rise in cases on the North Shore - including increased a noticed in risk in Redvale - is so far not attributable to the wild party held at a swanky property last weekend.

Several influencers have since been dropped by their agenices, while six have been issued infringement notices and a 28-year-old was due to appear in court after the party which stretched until police arrived at 4am.

Videos of the party, some of which have subsequently been deleted, show an apartment packed with at least 50 young adults drinking, dancing and kissing, with some gyrating together on a table.

Models Charlie Wilson and Jaydn McCarthy were dumped by their respective agencies after the incident.

Covid cases continue to soar around the country, with 109 confirmed today - 103 in Auckland alone.

The Ministry of Health urged residents in the North Shore suburbs of Redvale and Rosedale to get tested immediately given the high positivity rates of 6 per cent and 3.8 per cent respectively in each suburb.

When questioned if any were linked to the party, a spokesperson said there were "no confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been linked to this particular event".

"However, public health officials continue to urge residents of the North Shore suburbs of Redvale and Rosedale – with even the mildest of symptoms – to get tested, regardless of whether they are vaccinated.

"This testing will help to provide assurance that there is not undetected spread of Covid-19 in these communities - and that if there is any undetected transmission, this is identified as quickly as possible."

Police issued six infringement notices to people who were at the party that blatantly flouted level 3 rules.

A seventh person was referred to the police youth aid section - and police say more infringements notices are likely to follow.

Testing is available at Community Testing Centres in:

• Eventfinda Stadium, 17 Silverfield, Wairau Valley – open 8.30am to 4.30pm

• North Harbour Stadium, Oteha Valley Road in Carpark B – open 8.30am to 4.30pm

• Northcote Community Testing Centre, Corner of College Road and Kilham Avenue – open 6.30am to 6.30pm

• Whānau House, Waipareira Trust Henderson, Corner of Edsel and Catherine Street – open 8am to 2pm

• Massey Pop-up Community Testing Centre, Carpark of Community Hub, Triangle Park, 385 Don Buck Road – open 7.30am to 6pm