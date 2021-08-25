Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New Zealand resumes red flights for Australian cities

New South Wales has reported another day of record high Covid-19 cases and two additional deaths. Video / Sky News Australia

New South Wales has reported another day of record high Covid-19 cases and two additional deaths. Video / Sky News Australia

New Zealanders stuck in Australia will be able to return home next month when red flights resume from several cities in Australia.

Travellers will have to book their 14-day stay in managed isolation, have a negative pre-departure test, and the normal rules around paying for their stay will apply.

MIQ vouchers and flights will be available for travel on a limited number of dates in September from a select number of locations.

NSW hit a bleak new record with 919 community cases.

"A number of New Zealanders in Australia have been unable to return since the suspension of quarantine-free travel with Australia in July, so I am very pleased that flights from Australia will resume to bring more people home," said Brigadier Rose King, joint head of MIQ.

"People will need to secure a voucher for MIQ in the same way everyone else returning to New Zealand does and there is high demand right now."

The outbreak in New Zealand is putting extra pressure on MIQ, as facilities are being used for positive cases.

King is asking people not to contact airlines yet as information will be made available before flights open for bookings.

Victoria also recorded 45 new local cases, 36 were linked to current outbreaks and 17 have been in quarantine throughout their infectious period.

However, 28 of the new cases were in the community, and nine new mystery cases were detected.

Queensland, today recorded no new Covid cases and ACT reported nine new Covid-19 infections brings the states total to 176.

Those who need to urgently return to New Zealand are encouraged to see if they meet emergency allocation requirements through the MIQ website and apply as soon as possible.

Travellers will still need to have a pre-departure test and must pay for their stay in MIQ if they are not eligible for a fee waiver.

A timeline on when the MIQ vouchers will be released and the flights open for booking will be announced in the coming days.