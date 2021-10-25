Covid-19 Delta outbreak: New Ōtorohanga locations of interest released

There are 80 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, 77 in Auckland, two in the Waikato and one in Northland. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health have released three new locations of interest but two of the locations have been visited a number of times over the last week.

A total of 39 locations or exposure events were released by the Ministry of Health throughout yesterday - 16 of them announced in the last update at 6pm.

4pm update

• Ōtorohanga Mini mart: 24 Turongo St, Otorohanga.

• Life Pharmacy Takapuna: 56 Anzac St, Takapuna.

• McDonalds Ōtorohanga : 117 Maniapoto St, Otorohanga. Thursday October 21 between 6pm and 7.25pm.

Ōtorohanga Mini mart is among a list of new locations of interest. Photo / Google

Ōtorohanga Mini mart was visited five different times over the past week for the same time between 10am and 2pm.

- Monday, October 18

- Tuesday, October 19

- Wednesday, October 20

- Thursday, October 21

- Friday, October 22

Life Pharmacy in Takapuna was also visited a number of times over the past week between 9am and 10am.

- Tuesday, October 19

- Wednesday, October 20

- Thursday, October 21

- Friday, October 22

Anyone who visited either of these locations during the specified time must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 14 days.

2pm update

• Countdown Te Awamutu: 180 Sloane St, Te Awamutu. Mon, Oct 18, 9am-10am

• Fresh Choice Ōtāhuhu: 33 Hall Ave, Ōtāhuhu. Thurs, Oct 21, 11am-5pm

The Countdown Te Awamutu supermarket has been identified as a location of interest after a person with Covid-19 was there last Monday, October 18, between 9am and 10am.

A person with the virus was also at the Fresh Choice supermarket in Ōtāhuhu on Thursday between 11am and 5pm.

Nine locations or exposure events were announced in the Ministry of Health's update just before 1pm.

12.40pm update

• Bus 762, Glen Innes to Ōrākei: Auckland. Sat, Oct 16, 6pm-6.30pm

• Century Yuasa Batteries Customers: 149 Captain Springs Rd, Onehunga. Tues, Oct 19, 8am-5pm

• Labtests St Heliers: 188 St Heliers Bay Rd, St Heliers, Auckland. Tues, Oct 19, 11.15am-12pm

• Chemist Warehouse Albany: 140 Don McKinnon Drive, Albany. Sun, Oct 24 (yesterday), 11.36am-12pm

• Apollo Laundromat: 10/56 Apollo Drive, Rosedale / Mairangi Bay, North Shore. Sat, Oct 23, 7.50am-10am

• Z Mairangi Bay: 413 Beach Rd, Mairangi Bay, North Shore: Wed, Oct 20, 6.20pm-7.35pm

• Pak'nSave Wairau: 30 Wairau Rd, Wairau Valley, North Shore. Sat, Oct 23, 1.21pm-2.30pm

• Bus 762 Glen Innes to Ōrākei: Auckland. Fri, Oct 22, 4.30pm-5pm

• Bus 762 Ōrākei to Glen Innes: Auckland. Sat, Oct 16, 2pm-2.30pm

Several locations of interest around Auckland and Te Awamutu showed infectious people were in the community in the last week.

The latest anyone with the virus was yesterday afternoon, according to the locations of interest list.

Covid positive person at Albany store yesterday

A person who tested positive for Covid was at the Chemist Warehouse Albany store, on Don McKinnon Drive, from 11.36am to midday.

People there are the same time are told to monitor their health for any Covid symptoms for the next 14 days and to get tested if any symptoms start to show.

Farro Fresh North Shore, in Mairangi Bay, has been linked to an infected person who was there for just over an hour between 8.26am and 9.46am on Saturday.

Anyone who was at the store during that time is advised to monitor their health for 14 days after being exposed and to get a test done if Covid symptoms start to show.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve."

The same Farro Fresh is connected to three other exposure events in the past week:

• Tuesday, October 19: 12.50pm-2.15pm

• Wednesday, October 20: 11.50am-1.15pm

• Thursday, October 21: 10.34am-11.55am

Farro Fresh North Shore, in Mairangi Bay, has been linked to Covid positive cases who were there four times over the last week. Image / Google

Two new Auckland locations linked to people who have tested positive for Covid were released just after 10am.

Gull Stoddard Road, in Mt Roskill, has been linked to a person with Covid-19 on Thursday. Image / Google

10.10am update

• Gull Stoddard Road: 156 Stoddard Rd, Wesley / Mt Roskill. Thursday, Oct 21, 2.32pm-2.45pm

• Countdown Beachlands: 129 Beachlands Rd, Beachlands. Thursday, Oct 21, 11.30am-1pm

A person with the virus was recorded as being at the Gull petrol station on Stoddard Rd, Mt Roskill, last Thursday. They were there between 2.32pm and 2.45pm.

The second location linked to a Covid positive case - on the same day - was at the Countdown Beachlands supermarket. The affected time is between 11.30am and 1pm.

Members of the public who were at either location during those times are advised to monitor their health for 14 days for any Covid symptoms. If they start showing, get tested and stay home until a negative result is returned.

The same health advice is given to fellow shoppers on those days too - monitor your health for the next fortnight after visiting the store and get a Covid test if symptoms appear.

Nine locations of interest listed yesterday showed people with the virus had been out in the community in Kaikohe, Blenheim, Rāwene in the Far North and the Auckland suburb of Glen Innes.

The two places visited by positive cases in Kaikohe that day was the Z Kaikohe petrol station, at 45 Broadway, between 1pm and 1.30pm and The Warehouse at 17 Station Rd, Kaikohe, between 11.30am and 12.15pm.

Five locations popped up in Blenheim that day.

Positive cases out shopping on Friday

Mitre 10 MEGA Marlborough, Blenheim, was visited by a person with Covid-19 on Friday. Image / Google

• Z Kaikohe: 45 Broadway, 1pm-1.30pm

• Chemist Warehouse Glen Innes: 133 Apirana Ave, 7.30pm-7.45pm

• The Warehouse Kaikohe: 17 Station Rd, 11.30am-12.15pm

• Mitre 10 MEGA Marlborough: 174 Alabama Rd in Redwoodtown, Blenheim, 2.05pm-4.30pm

• Shosha Blenheim: 17 Queen St, 4pm-5pm

• KiwiCamp Riverlands: 3535 SH1 RD4, Blenheim, 12am-7.15am

• Countdown Blenheim: 51 Arthur St, 4pm-5pm

• Couplands Bakery Blenheim: 27 Grove Rd, 2.45pm-3pm

• Boatshed Cafe Rāwene: 8 Clendon Esplanade, 10am-10.30am