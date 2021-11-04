Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New Lynn's Arahoe School student tests positive for Covid

The school will be closed tomorrow and all staff and students will need to get tested. Photo / Google Maps

The school will be closed tomorrow and all staff and students will need to get tested. Photo / Google Maps

A student from Arahoe School in New Lynn, west Auckland, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The primary school has been operating its bubble programme, limiting the number of students gathered at one time, but has now told parents it will close for 72 hours following news one of its students attending in-person classes has returned a positive test.

In a letter sent to parents, school principal Richard Limbrick says the school block where the Bubble programme has been operating will undergo a thorough clean in the next 72 hours and staff and students will get tested.

The school will not be open tomorrow, November 5.

"Children who have been attending Bubble School this term are required to provide evidence of a negative Covid test result before they return to school," the principal added.

"Alternatively, they can be isolated at home for a period of 14 days."

‌

Limbrick says that, unless the Ministy of Health says otherwise, the school will reopen on Monday, November 8, with its Bubble programme.

All parents will be required to provide proof of a negative Covid test for children before the children can attend school.