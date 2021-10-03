Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New locations of interest shows infected person in community on Friday

October 3 2021 Hamilton, Raglan and several other Waikato towns will move to alert-level 3 from 11.59pm tonight after the discovery of two Delta cases, and the spread of the virus beyond Auckland's borders.

The Ministry of Health has released a number of new Auckland locations of interest spreading across north, south and east Auckland.

Locations of interest are added to the Ministry of Health's website and health officials ask people to check these regularly.

10pm update

Shosha in Albany was visited by a person infected with Covid-19 twice. The first visit was on September 24 between 8.15pm to 8.45pm, the second visit was on October 1 between 3.30pm to 3.45pm.

Anyone at the store during these times must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 14 days.

Anyone who visited Green and Grocery World in Albany on October 1 between 3.30pm to 4pm and September 28 between 12pm to 4pm must also following the same advice.

Anyone who visited Bush Road Liquor Centre in Rosebank on September 28 between 9.45am to 10.15am must stay at home and get tested immediately as well as on day 5.

BP Connect Albany was visited by a person infected with Covid-19 on Thursday 23 between 10.09pm to 10.30pm.

Anyone who visited Crown Quality Food Bar on September 28 between 9.45am to 10.15am must stay at home and get tested immediately as well as on day 5.

SuperValue Avondale has been added to the list four times with the most recent visit being September 30.

• September 21 between 12pm to 6pm.

• September 24 between 12pm to 6pm.

• September 26 between 2pm to 6pm.

• September 30 between 2pm to 6pm.

FreshChoice Otahuhu has also been added to the list, Anyone at the shop between 10am to 11.30am on September 28 must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 14 days.

Countdown Mt Wellington was visited by an infected person between on September 28 for half an hour from 10am.

Z Albany Service Station has also been added to the list and was visited by an infected person on September 26 between 4.30pm to 5pm.

6pm update

10 new locations of interest were released this evening, including a Gas service station which was visited yesterday afternoon.

Gas in Albany Heights was visited by a person infected with Covid-19 on October 2 between 12.15pm and 12.45pm.

Coronation Superette Hillcrest was also recently visited by a person with Covid-19. The superette was visited on October 1 between 12.45pm and 1.15pm. As well as on September 30 between the same times. Anyone at these locations must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 14 days.

Gas in Albany Heights was visited by a person infected with Covid-19 yesterday. Photo / Google

The same advice goes to anyone who was at the Beach Haven Bakery on September 28 between 6.20am and 6.25am.

Pak'nSave Albany was visited twice by an infected person on September 20, for two hours from 8pm. The supermarket was also visited on September 30 for the same period of time.

Farro in Mt Eden has also been added to the list. Anyone at the store on September 25 between 12pm and 12.30pm must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 14 days.

The Z petrol station in Papatoetoe was visited by a person infected with Covid-19 on September 30 for just five minutes.

Dominos Beach Haven was also visited on this day between 9pm and 10pm.

Tasty Bites Lunch Bar in East Tamaki was visited on September 29 between 9.45am and 9.55am

4pm update

Six new locations of interest were released by the Ministry of Health this afternoon, including a popular south Auckland fish and chips shop.

Tobys Seafood in Manurewa was visited by a person with Covid-19 on September 30 between 1.15pm and 1.25pm.

Anyone at the location during this time must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 14 days.

The same goes for anyone who was at Cascade Superette in Pakuranga on September 28 between 2.45pm and 3.50pm.

Chicking in Manukau was visited twice by a person infected with Covid-19 on September 29 between 4.35pm and 5.35pm and 5.50pm to 6.05pm.

Anyone at this store during these times must also self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 14 days.

The Warehouse in Manukau is a location of interest. Health officials are also asking people at this location to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 14 days. Photo / Google

Another new location of interest is The Warehouse in Manukau which was visited on September 30 between 12.35pm and 1.05pm. Health officials are also asking people at this location to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 14 days.

Other locations of interest include Dollar Dealers and Cash Converters in Otara which were both visited on September 29.

Dollar Dealers was visited between 10.32am and 11am, while Cash Converters was visited for just half an hour from 10am.

Anyone at these two locations during times of possible exposure must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 14 days.

It comes as 33 new cases of Covid-19 were announced in the community today and that parts of Waikato would move to alert level 3 at midnight tonight.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the alert-level change at a hastily arranged 1pm press conference following the discovery of the two Waikato cases - in Raglan and Hamilton East. Both people are known to each other but there is yet to be an established link to the Auckland outbreak.

Ardern said level 3 would be imposed from 11.59pm in Raglan, Te Kauwhata, Ngaruawahia, Hamilton city and Huntly.

Hamilton will have spot checks around the boundary areas but it won't be like Auckland's hard boundary - for practical reasons. There were too many feeder roads into the Hamilton area, she said.

Ardern asked people to comply with the restrictions and work from home if they could.

The level 3 restrictions will apply for an initial five days while wide contact tracing, testing and wastewater testing take place. Anyone with symptoms should get tested.

Auckland's boundary remained in place, said Ardern. Cabinet meets tomorrow to decide the future of level 3 but experts such as Michael Baker say it's unlikely the region can move out of level 3 this week based on the Waikato cases.

Ardern said tomorrow's announcements around Auckland would not apply to Hamilton as they were separate outbreaks.

She urged people to get vaccinated.

"It is not a coincidence that those in our current [Waikato] outbreak have not been vaccinated," Ardern said.

Unvaccinated people were in the minority but were the vast majority of cases - "because the vaccine works".

Ardern says the two cases identified in the Waikato are connected to each other but not, at this stage, to Auckland's outbreak.

Further investigation including genome sequencing would help work out the link, said Ashley Bloomfield.

The Raglan case and their family are now in quarantine in Auckland.

Anyone in Raglan with symptoms is urged to get tested today - a pop-up testing centre is in the Raglan rugby grounds. Anyone unvaccinated can go to the Raglan area school from 2.30pm to get the jab today.