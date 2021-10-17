Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New locations of interest shows infected person in Auckland community yesterday

There were 51 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Sunday. 47 in Auckland and 4 in Waikato. Video / Dean Purcell / Jason Oxenham / Sylvie Whinray / Michael Craig

Three new locations of interest across Auckland were visited by a person with Covid-19 on Saturday.

As well as new locations of interest, the Ministry of Health has released a number of new times for existing locations of interest, which can be found on its website.

Countdown Blockhouse Bay was visited on Friday October 15, between 1pm and 3pm. Photo / Google

On Sunday 51 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the community - 47 in Auckland and four in the Waikato.

6pm update

• SuperValue Flatbush: 8/130 Dawson Rd, Clover Park. Monday October 11 9am and 11.30am, Friday October 15, between 9am and 11.30am.

• Reduced to Clear Henderson: 17Q/5 Vitasovich Ave, Henderson. Tuesday October 12, between 12.31pm and 1pm.

• Pak n Save Lincoln Road Henderson: 202 Lincoln Rd, Henderson. Tuesday October 12 between 9.04am and 10pm.

• Pak n Save Mangere: 44 Orly Ave, Mangere. Wednesday October 13, between 1.30pm and 2.15pm.

• Countdown Blockhouse Bay: 19 Donovan St, Blockhouse Bay. Friday October 15, between 1pm and 3pm.

• Countdown Manurewa: 227 Browns Rd, Manurewa. Saturday October 16, between 10am and 11.15am.

• Village Wine and Spirits Te Atatu: 571 Te Atatu Road, Te Atatu. Saturday October 16, between 12pm and 3pm.

• Countdown Mangere East: 359 Massey Rd, Mangere East. Saturday October 16, between 6.40pm and 7pm.

Village Wine and Spirits Te Atatu was visited by a person infected with Covid-19 on Saturday for three hours. Anyone at the store during this time must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next two weeks.

The same advice goes to anyone who was at any of the supermarkets which were recently identified as new locations of interest.

Countdown New Lynn which is already a location of interest was visited by a person with Covid-19 this morning at 10am for 10 minutes.

4pm update

• Anytime Fitness Glen Eden: 3 Glendale Rd, Glen Eden.

• Noodle Canteen Westgate Shopping Centre: 1 Fernhill Drive, Westgate. Tuesday October 12 between 6.28pm and 6.45pm

• Flatbush Superette Otara: 1B Piako St. Thursday October 14 between 6pm and 7pm.

Anytime Fitness in Glen Eden is a new location of interest. Photo / Google

Anytime Fitness in Glen Eden was visited four times last week.

• Tuesday October 12 between 5pm and 5.45pm.

• Tuesday October 12, between 6pm and 6.45pm.

• Thursday October 14, between 5pm and 5.45pm.

• Friday October 15, between 10am and 10.45am.

Health officials are asking anyone at Anytime Fitness during these specified times to

self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next two weeks.

In Phase 1, Aucklanders can exercise with 10 people from 10 different households as long as they are social distancing and are outdoors.

The same advice goes to anyone who was at Flatbush Superette Otara and Westgate's Noodle Canteen.

The Warehouse St Lukes was visited by an infected person between 1pm and 4pm on Sunday October 10. Photo / Google

2pm update

• Glen Eden Laundromat Glen Eden: 115 West Coast Rd, Glen Eden. Wednesday October 13, between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

• Flat Bush Laundromat Otara: 1E Piako St, Otara. Thursday October 14 between 11.47am and 11.51am.

Anyone who visited Glen Eden Laundromat, Flat Bush Laundromat and Mr Meats in Otara during the specified times must stay home, get tested immediately as well as on day 5.

"Stay at home, test immediately as well as five days after you were exposed at this location of interest. Please continue to stay at home until you receive a negative day 5 test result."

Midday update

• Mr Meats Otara: 19 Fair Mall, Otara. Wednesday October 6, between 11.30am and 11.45am.

• Mr Meats Otara: 19 Fair Mall, Otara. Monday October 11, between 1.30pm and 1.45pm.

• The Warehouse St Lukes: 7 Wagener Place, Mount Albert. Sunday October 10, between 1pm and 4pm.

• Parrs Bakery & Cafe Glen Eden: 109 Parrs Cross Rd, Glen Eden. Monday October 11, between 11.15am and 12.45pm.

• Countdown Papakura: 2 Averill St, Papakura. Thursday October 14, between 6pm and 7pm.

Mr Meats in Otara was recently visited twice by a person infected with Covid-19. However anyone who was at the store on October 11 must stay at home and get tested immediately as well as five days after possible exposure.

Any shoppers there on October 6 will need to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next two weeks.

The same advice goes to anyone who was at Glen Eden's Parrs Bakery & Cafe, The Warehouse St Lukes and Countdown Papakura.