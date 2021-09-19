Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New locations of interest show person was out shopping on Saturday afternoon

New locations of interest released show a person with Covid was out shopping on Saturday afternoon.
A positive Covid person was at the Palm Super Mart, in Manurewa, from 11.30am to 1.30pm.
Anyone who was at the shop is being told to stay home and to get a test immediately.
"Stay at home, test immediately as well as five days after you were exposed at this location of interest.
"Please continue to stay at home until you receive a negative day-five test result."
People who were in the shop during that time on Saturday are also urged to record their visit on the ministry's website or to call Healthline on: 0800 611 116.
8.45am update
• Pak'nSave Botany: 501 Tī Rākau Drive
Pak'nSave Botany has two exposure events - last Tuesday between 5.45pm and 7.50pm and last Wednesday between 5.15pm and 7.20pm
• Countdown Māngere Mall: Māngere Town Centre, Bader Drive
• Countdown Auckland Airport: 1 John Goulter Drive, Māngere
• Māngere Health Centre Doctors: 6 Waddon Place, Māngere
• Palm Super Mart: 226B Russell Rd, Manurewa
And there could be new locations reported outside of Auckland, after confirmation that three people - including two children - have tested positive for the virus in the Waikato region.
The Ministry of Health released a list of new locations or exposure events shortly before 9am.
The list includes places all around Auckland, Bombay, Cambridge, Maramarua, Mt Maunganui, Ngatea, Paeroa and Tauranga.
Many of those places of interest outside of Auckland are linked to a supermarket truck driver, an essential worker, delivered supplies outside of the city before testing positive for the virus.
The driver is said to be contact of a current case.
Read More
- Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Prisoner went to court, later tested positive at Mt Eden jail - NZ Herald
- Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Expert on what Waikato cases could mean for Cabinet's big ...
- Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 24 new cases today; PM Jacinda Ardern with the latest ahead of big Cab...
- Covid 19 Delta outbreak: How Australia is reporting New Zealand's success against Delta - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Dame Jenny Gibbs stands by level 4 driveway drinks - NZ Herald
- Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Expert on what Waikato cases could mean for Cabinet's big lockdown decision
More businesses, shops, pharmacies and shopping centres were identified on the list yesterday.
The latest anyone with the virus has been in the community is now last Thursday, when a Covid-positive person was at the Blue Sea Laundromat at 792 Great South Rd in Wiri, South Auckland.
The person was there between 3pm and 5pm and anyone who was at the laundromat during that time is told to self-isolate for 14 days after that day and to get a Covid test immediately.
People are also urged to record their visit via the Ministry of Health website or to call Healthline on 0800 611 116.
Yesterday's updated list
• Pak'nSave Botany: 501 Tī Rākau Drive, East Tāmaki. Tuesday, September 14: 5.45pm to 7.50pm
• Pak'nSave Botany: 501 Tī Rākau Drive, East Tāmaki. Wednesday, September 15: 5.1pm to 7.20pm
• Countdown Māngere Mall: Māngere Town Centre, Bader Drive. Tuesday, September 14 8.30am to 11am
• Countdown Auckland Airport: 1 John Goulter Drive, Māngere. Tuesday, September 14: 12.30pm to 3.30pm