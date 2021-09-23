Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New locations of interest show Covid cases at supermarket and chemist the day before level 3

Mike Puru on why he supports the vaccination against Covid-19. Video / NZ Herald

Mike Puru on why he supports the vaccination against Covid-19. Video / NZ Herald

Five new locations of interest linked to people with Covid have been released by health officials this morning - two of which show positive cases were in the community the day before Auckland went down to level 3.

Latest update

• Tai Ping Asian Supermarket: 16 Bishop Dunn Place, Flat Bush

• Fresh Vege Mart: 6 Yates Rd, Māngere East

• Pak'nSave Māngere: Corner of Bader Drive and Orly Ave, Māngere

• Unichem Māngere Pharmacy: 12 Waddon Place, Māngere

• Pak'nSave Ormiston: 1 Bellingham Rd, Flat Bush

The Unichem Māngere Pharmacy and Pak'nSave Ormiston have been linked to people with Covid on Tuesday.

A person with the virus was at the pharmacy that morning between 9.15am and 10am.

People at chemist and fruit and vege shop told to stay home

Anyone who was at the chemist at the same time is told to stay home and get a test straight away.

The Unichem Māngere has been linked to a person with Covid who was there on Tuesday morning. Image / Google

"Stay at home, test immediately as well as five days after you were exposed at this location of interest," the Ministry of Health advice says.

"Please continue to stay at home until you receive a negative day-five test result."

People who were at the pharmacy are also urged to record their visit on the health ministry's website or to call Heathline on 0800 611 116.

Pak'nSave Ormiston is linked to a Covid positive person who was at the supermarket for an hour-and-a-half on Tuesday afternoon - between 1pm and 2.30pm.

Pak'nSave Ormiston, on Bellingham Rd in Flat Bush, was visited by a person with Covid on Tueday afternoon. Image / Google

The Fresh Vege Mart, on Yates Rd in Māngere, was visited by a positive case on Monday between 9am and 12pm. Image / Google

Members of the public who were at the supermarket during that time are told to monitor their health for 14 days after their visit and to get a test if Covid symptoms start to show.

The day before - on Monday - Fresh Vege Mart was visited by a person with Covid-19 between 9am and 12pm. People there at the same time are told "stay at home" and get a test immediately.

The Tai Ping Asian Supermarket, in Flat Bush, has been identified as a location of interest after a visit from a person who tested positive for Covid on Sunday (September 19).

The Tai Ping Supermarket in Flat Bush has been connected to a positive case there on Sunday between 10.30am and 12pm. Image / Google

The affected time is between 10.30am and 12pm and the official advice, if you were there at the time, is to monitor your health for any flu-like symptoms for 14 days after being at the supermarket.

Pak'nSave Māngere - already on the locations list - has a new exposure time after a positive case was there on Monday last week, September 13, between 10am and 11.30am.

The last few days have seen a markedly reduced number of locations of interest in the Auckland region and none identified in the Waikato, other than Mangatangi School.

Nine exposure events at locations around Auckland were released by the Ministry of Health yesterday. On Wednesday, 13 locations were identified and the day before, three locations were announced.

Despite the low number of places, the list continues to show that a number of people with the virus have been out in the community - shopping, doing laundry and visiting various businesses - in the last week.

The latest anyone with Covid has been out and about, according to the locations of interest list, was four days ago .

The Mountfort Park Manurewa Sports Centre has been linked to at least one person with Covid that day between 5pm and 8pm.

Mountfort Park on Weymouth Rd, Manurewa, has been linked to a person with Covid who was there on Monday evening. Image / Google

Health officials have highlighted the steps at the sports centre - indicating someone was likely there exercising.

The day before, three exposure events were identified.

A Covid-positive person visited the Othello Superette, on 31 Othello Drive, in Clover Park that Sunday morning between 8.45am and 9.15am.

The PJ's Laundromat next to the superette was also visited around the same time - between 8.15am and 9.15am.

The third exposure event that day was at the Countdown Botany Downs supermarket, when a member of the public was affected by the virus was there from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.