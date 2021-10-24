Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New locations of interest, infected person was at North Shore store two days ago

There are 80 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, 77 in Auckland, two in the Waikato and one in Northland. Video / NZ Herald

Health authorities are expected to announce more locations of interest linked to Covid-infected members of the public today.

A total of 39 locations or exposure events were released by the Ministry of Health throughout yesterday - 16 of them announced in the last update at 6pm.

No new places of interest were given in the ministry's first expected update at 8am today.

Infected person was at North Shore store two days ago

Farro Fresh North Shore, in Mairangi Bay, has been linked to Covid positive cases who were there four times over the last week. Image / Google

The latest anyone with Covid was out and about in the community was on Saturday morning.

Farro Fresh North Shore, in Mairangi Bay, has been linked to an infected person who was there for just over an hour between 8.26am and 9.46am on Saturday.

Anyone who was at the store during that time is advised to monitor their health for 14 days after being exposed and to get a test done if Covid symptoms start to show.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve."

The same Farro Fresh is connected to three other exposure events in the past week:

• Tuesday, October 19: 12.50pm-2.15pm

• Wednesday, October 20: 11.50am-1.15pm

• Thursday, October 21: 10.34am-11.55am

Two new Auckland locations linked to people who have tested positive for Covid were released just after 10am.

Gull Stoddard Road, in Mt Roskill, has been linked to a person with Covid-19 on Thursday. Image / Google

10.10am update

• Gull Stoddard Road: 156 Stoddard Rd, Wesley / Mt Roskill. Thursday, Oct 21, 2.32pm-2.45pm

• Countdown Beachlands: 129 Beachlands Rd, Beachlands. Thursday, Oct 21, 11.30am-1pm

A person with the virus was recorded as being at the Gull gas station on Stoddard Rd, Mt Roskill, last Thursday. They were there between 2.32pm and 2.45pm.

The second location linked to a Covid positive case - on the same day - was at the Countdown Beachlands supermarket. The affected time is between 11.30am and 1pm.

Members of the public who were at either location during those times are advised to monitor their health for 14 days for any Covid symptoms. If they start showing, get tested and stay home until a negative result is returned.

The same health advice is given to fellow shoppers on those days too - monitor your health for the next fortnight after visiting the store and get a Covid test if symptoms appear.

Nine locations of interest listed yesterday showed people with the virus had been out in the community in Kaikohe, Blenheim, Rāwene in the Far North and the Auckland suburb of Glen Innes.

The two places visited by positive cases in Kaikohe that day was the Z Kaikohe gas station, at 45 Broadway, between 1pm and 1.30pm and The Warehouse at 17 Station Rd, Kaikohe, between 11.30am and 12.15pm.

Five locations popped up in Blenheim that day.

Positive cases out shopping on Friday

Mitre 10 MEGA Marlborough, Blenheim, was visited by a person with Covid-19 on Friday. Image / Google

• Z Kaikohe: 45 Broadway, 1pm-1.30pm

• Chemist Warehouse Glen Innes: 133 Apirana Ave, 7.30pm-7.45pm

• The Warehouse Kaikohe: 17 Station Rd, 11.30am-12.15pm

• Mitre 10 MEGA Marlborough: 174 Alabama Rd in Redwoodtown, Blenheim, 2.05pm-4.30pm

• Shosha Blenheim: 17 Queen St, 4pm-5pm

• KiwiCamp Riverlands: 3535 SH1 RD4, Blenheim, 12am-7.15am

• Countdown Blenheim: 51 Arthur St, 4pm-5pm

• Couplands Bakery Blenheim: 27 Grove Rd, 2.45pm-3pm

• Boatshed Cafe Rāwene: 8 Clendon Esplanade, 10am-10.30am