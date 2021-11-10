Covid-19 Delta outbreak: New locations of interest in Far North and Waikato

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Over 200 people were in line before opening at Kmart Henderson. Video / Jed Bradley

Several new locations of interest in the Far North and Waikato linked to people with Covid-19 have been announced by health authorities.

A total of 10 locations of interest or exposure events have been added to the Ministry of Health website this morning.

Latest update

• NZ Farmers Livestock Ltd: 8 Cotter St, Te Kūiti

• Ahipara Superette: 4 Takahē Rd, RD1, Kaitaia

• Pak'nSave Kaitaia: 111 North Rd, Kaitaia

• Countdown Ōtorohanga: 119 Maniapoto St, Ōtorohanga (four times)

• Countdown St James: Corner of Hukunui and Thomas roads, Rototuna, Hamilton

• Shackleton's Kaitaia Pharmacy: 91 Commerce St, Kaitaia

• The Warehouse Dargaville: 149 Victoria St, Dargaville

The NZ Farmers Livestock Ltd on Cotter St, Te Kūiti, has been connected to a person with the virus there on Friday, October 29. They were there between 11.08am and 3pm.

Ahipara Superette, in Kaitaia, was visited by a person with the virus three days ago on Monday. The affected time is 3.29pm and 3.45pm.

Countdown Ōtorohanga has been identified as an exposure event four times in the last week. Image / Google

Pak'nSave Kaitaia was visited by a positive case on the same day for less than 20 minutes between 11.58am and 12.15pm.

Countdown Ōtorohanga has been linked to a positive case or cases on four different occasions in the last week.

Three of the exposure events at the supermarket were on Thursday last week, November 4.

The times affected are 2pm to 3pm, 5.45pm to 6.45pm and 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

The fourth visit was on Sunday, November 7, when a person with Covid was there for an hour between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

Another supermarket - Countdown St James, in Hamilton - has also been identified as a location of interest after a person with the virus was there between 3pm and 10pm on the same Sunday.

Further north, Shackleton's Kaitaia Pharmacy, on Commerce St in Kaitaia, had a visitor with Covid on Monday. They were there between 12.09pm and 12.30pm.

While The Warehouse on Victoria St, in Dargaville, is affected after a person infected with Covid visited on Friday, November 5, between 11am and 12.55pm.

The advice for those who have been to any of the latest locations of interest is to monitor your health for 14 days after being exposed and get a Covid test if symptoms start to develop during that time.

