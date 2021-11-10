Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New Covid-19 case in Kaitaia

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made her first visit to Auckland today after three months into lockdown. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made her first visit to Auckland today after three months into lockdown. Video / NZ Herald

Kaitaia has recorded a new Covid-19 case this evening, bringing the total number of cases in Northland to 29.

In a Facebook post, Northland District Health Board said they were advised of a new Kaitaia Covid-19 case on Wednesday evening.

"Public Health are interviewing the case and we will provide more information in the morning."

Kia ora koutou, Public Health have advised this evening there is a new COVID-19 case in Kaitaia which brings the total... Posted by Northland District Health Board on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

On Wednesday, there were 147 new community cases. Of these cases, 131 are in Auckland, 14 in Waikato and two in Northland.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the Northland cases were both in the same household in Dargaville - one was a child younger than one. "Vaccination is the best way to protect our tamariki," he said.

People in Dargaville were urged to get tested as soon as possible if they had Covid-19 symptoms.

Whānau Public Health have advised there is a new COVID-19 case in Kaitaia which brings the total number of COVID-19... Posted by Ngāti Kuri on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Ngāti Kuri are urging any relatives who live in Kaitaia and have had any symptoms in the last two weeks to get tested as soon as possible.

Kaitaia residents will be able to get tested at two Covid-19 testing sites from tomorrow, either at the Kaitaia Hospital from 9am or at the Awanui Rugby Club on State Highway 1.

The top of Northland will return to alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Thursday.

The area was plunged into a snap lockdown on November 2 after unlinked cases of Covid-19 were detected.