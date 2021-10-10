Covid 19 Delta outbreak: National upset over Government vaccinations Super Saturday meeting snub

The Ministry of Health has announced 60 new community cases of Covid-19 today along with updates on the positive case that travelled through Northland plus MIQ changes for Hamilton. Video / NZ Herald

Dr Shane Reti says the Government is not playing as a team after inviting the GP to work together on a vaccination drive this Saturday, yet snubbing him for a meeting about it.

The National Party deputy leader and health spokesman travelled to Northland last week especially to help deliver vaccinations with his iwi Ngātiwai.

Northland has among the lowest vaccination rates in the country, particularly for Māori who are fully vaccinated at just 55 per cent of the overall rate.

Ahead of his trip Reti, also a practising GP, said he had accepted a direct invitation from Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins to work together on the "Super Saturday" vaccination push on October 16.

"I am proposing that for one day, we put our differences aside and support one common goal to get as many people to take up the vaccine as we can," a letter from Hipkins to Reti read.

"That means sharing platforms, joining up messages, and getting out and about to talk to people about getting vaccinated."

Hipkins offered Reti support, materials and contacts to get the message out, and resources through the DHBs and primary care providers.

Reti said he wrote back to the minister immediately saying he was pleased to help, and would be out in remote rural areas vaccinating that day already.

Yet on Sunday while Reti was out for a walk he said received an email at 10.59am for a Zoom hui starting at 11am, for Northland political leaders to discuss the vaccination day in Northland.

The meeting was hosted and led by Te Tai Tokerau Labour MP Kelvin Davis.

Consequently Reti said he missed the meeting, and had not heard a word from the Government since.

"To get a minute's notice just showed how much they thought about being a team.

"And I am probably the only person involved who is actually vaccinating people, have built up those relationships with Māori health providers, and had real contributions, it just felt insulting."

Ki A Ora Ngātiwai nurse Stephanie Donnelly gives Rāwhiti resident Viki Heta her second dose at pop-up vaccination centre. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Reti said regardless of whether the Government still intended to work with other parties on the vaccination drive he would be out in the community delivering vaccines with Ngātiwai.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back on the tools and getting in the community. My message to Northland is we can get through this - get tested, get vaccinated, and follow the public health measures."

A spokesman for Davis said the late invitation to Reti was not on purpose.

"This was very hastily organised yesterday and it was an oversight to not invite Dr Reti sooner.

"There were a couple of community stakeholders who didn't get an invite either who should have, it was just that it was done with speed.

"Dr Reti will be included going forward of course as getting everyone vaccinated is top priority."

The Super Saturday national day of action will see vaccination clinics across the country open all day and into the evening as part of a push to reach the 18 per cent of eligible people yet to have a single dose.