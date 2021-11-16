Covid 19 Delta outbreak: More locations of interest in the North Island expected

New Zealand recorded a new high of 222 Covid-19 cases in the community on Tuesday. Video / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig / Adam Pearse / Mark Mitchell

With a record number of community cases announced yesterday, more locations of interest linked to people with Covid-19 are expected to be released.

A total of 222 new community cases were identified in the Ministry of Health's latest update on the Covid situation in New Zealand - the highest in a single day since the pandemic started.

A person with Covid-19 was at the BP Tauhara Road on Sunday. Image / Google

The ministry's first update, usually released shortly after 8am, had not been updated on its website as of 8.30am.

Seven places of interest or exposure events were released yesterday and featured sites in Taupō, Masterton, Rotorua and Kaitaia.

No new Auckland places were listed.

The latest anyone with the virus has been out and about in the community was on Sunday, when an infected member of the public was at the BP Tauhara Road in Tauhara, Taupō.

The person was there between 10am and 11.30am and anyone who was at the petrol station during that time is advised to monitor their health for 14 days and get tested if Covid symptoms start to develop.

The other big day was on Saturday, when seven locations of interest were identified in Rotorua, Hamilton and Woodville, about 25km east of Palmerston North.