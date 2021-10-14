Covid 19 Delta outbreak: More exposure events identified in Raglan and Auckland

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed the state is still on track to ease restrictions this month, despite the state’s record number of Covid cases today. Video / Sky News Australia

Two new exposure events have been announced at a shop in Raglan and an Auckland supermarket already identified as locations of interest linked to Covid cases.

10.15am update

• SuperValue Raglan: 18 Bow St, Raglan

• Pak'nSave Clendon: 16 Robert Ross Place, Clendon Park, South Auckland

The SuperValue shop on Bow St, in Raglan, has been linked to a person who has tested positive for Covid-19 who was there on Saturday between 8.30am and 9.15am.

Pak'nSave Clendon is connected to a member of the public with Covid who was shopping there late on Monday afternoon between 4pm and 5pm.

The advice from health officials for anyone who was at either place, during those times, is to monitor your health for 14 days after the visit and get tested if symptoms develop.

Earlier, six new locations of interest were announced by the Ministry of Health.

8.20am update

• Village Wine & Spirits Te Atatū: 571 Te Atatū Rd, Te Atatū Peninsula, West Auckland

• Hilltop Dairy Orewa: 180 Hibiscus Coast Highway, Orewa, Red Beach

• Kiroms Convenience Store: 588 New North Rd, Morningside, Auckland central

• New World Albany: 219 Don McKinnon Drive, Albany, Auckland

• Caltex Te Atatū: 288 Te Atatū Rd, Te Atatū South, West Auckland

• EzyMart Dairy Shop: 3220 Great North Rd, New Lynn, West Auckland

Two new locations in Te Atatū, West Auckland, have been revealed.

The Village Wine & Spirits store in Te Atatū Peninsula is connected to a person with Covid there on Sunday afternoon between 1.34pm and 1.45pm.

This is the second exposure event linked to the store in the past week, after an infected member of the public was there last Friday, October 8, between 2.45pm and 3pm.

The Caltex petrol station in Te Atatū South was visited by a positive case on Monday morning between 9.23am and 9.43am.

Village Wine & Spirits in Te Atatū Peninsula, West Auckland, has been identified as a location of interest. Image / Google

The Hilltop Dairy on the Hibiscus Coast Highway, in Orewa, is linked to a person with the virus just over two weeks ago on Wednesday, September 29. They were there between 6.30pm and 7.35pm that day.

The Kiroms convenience store on New North Rd, Morningside, had a Covid positive person there last Saturday from 3.57pm to 4.30pm.

The EzyMart Dairy Shop on Great North Rd in New Lynn, West Auckland, is linked to a positive case on Sunday evening. The affected time is between 5.56pm and 6.05pm.

Positive case at Auckland gas station on Wednesday

The latest anyone infected with the virus has been out in the community was two days ago.

A person who has tested positive for Covid was at the Night'n Day Kingsland - attached to the Gull gas station - on New North Rd, central Auckland, on Wednesday morning.

A person with Covid was at the Night'n Day Kingsland, on New North Rd in Kingsland, Auckland, on Wednesday morning. Image / Google

The affected time is between 6.45am and 8.15am that day.

Members of the public who were there during that time period are advised to stay home and get a Covid test as soon as possible.

"Stay at home, test immediately as well as five days after you were exposed at this location of interest," the ministry says.

"Please continue to stay at home until you receive a negative day 5 test result."

People who were are also urged to record their visit on the ministry's website or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 so contact-tracers can get in touch.

Last night's update

• SuperValue Raglan: 16-18 Bow St, Raglan (twice)

• Night'n Day Kingsland: 384-392 New North Rd, Kingsland, Auckland

• Countdown Chartwell: Chartwell, Hamilton

• New World Southmall: 1/185 Great South Rd, Manurewa, Auckland

• Ashby Cafe: 91 Ashby Ave, St Heliers, Auckland

• Liquorland Kohimarama: 35 Melanesia Rd, Kohimarama, Auckland

• Four Square Raglan: 3 Bankart St, Raglan

• Public toilets Raglan: 5A Cliff St, Raglan

• BP Raglan: 2 Main Rd, Raglan