Covid 19 Delta outbreak: More cases in Taranaki

At least two more Covid-19 cases in Taranaki have been identified.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says there is now "more than one" case of Covid-19 in Eltham as well as a case in Hāwera. She says pop-up testing clinics will be running in Hāwera and Eltham today.

Ngarewa-Packer says iwi are ready and able to respond when cases turn up in the community.

"We have all been planning and preparing. We know how to [organise] pop-up vaccination [clinics] pop-up saliva testing and provide welfare and food support to those needing to home isolate."

It's important people don't panic, and focus on caring for each other she says.

"It's really important we remain calm and provide wrap-around support to those who catch it, remembering it could be any of us.....Taranaki is a resilient community and we know how to care for each other."

Ngaruahine Iwi Health Services are running a pop-up Covid test clinic in Eltham between 10am and 2pm at Te Kōhanga Reo o Te Taurahere ki te Ao, 24 York Street.

Ngati Ranui will be running saliva testing in Hāwera, with details to be confirmed overnight.

For more testing and vaccination clinic details across Taranaki, see the Taranaki District Health Board page.