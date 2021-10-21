Covid 19 Delta outbreak: More Auckland high schools to remain closed

At the start of Auckland's Delta outbreak, 18-year-old Tali Meavale tested positive for Covid-19. The Mt Albert Grammar deputy head boy shares his story. Video / RNZ

More Auckland schools are announcing they won't fully reopen next week, and instead coming up with their own plans to get through the next couple of weeks.

It was revealed yesterday Takapuna Grammar School won't reopen and will continue with remote learning until the end of next week.

Reopening on Tuesday was "not practical nor necessary for TGS as an immediate option", principal Mary Nixon wrote. She said the North Shore school already had a well-considered plan that was working.

It made the call after Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced on Wednesday that senior students can head back to school after the long weekend.

Now, Sancta Maria College in Flat Bush and Kaipara College - have decided against it and instead smaller workshops or by invitation only.

In an email to parents, Sancta Maria wrote of Hipkins' announcement, "We were all surprised by this announcement, and I know this will be causing all kinds of emotions for you and your children.

"I want to reassure you that Sancta Maria College already has an excellent, well considered, online learning programme in place.

"The health and wellbeing of our students and staff is a priority so therefore having all senior students back onsite is neither practical nor necessary for Sancta Maria College as an immediate option."

The senior leadership team met this week and decided that although they wanted to see students back at school, we "are aware there are many logistical issues for the return to school and lots of juggling for you and your families".

"The school needs to be able to manage the compliance issues alongside ensuring the best outcomes for our students, especially in their NCEA exams."

Senior students were currently finishing tasks that would be used as derived grade evidence so that would continue next week.

Smaller groups will instead go to school for workshops, tutorial sessions or tests according to their timetable.

"By offering targeted workshop tutorials, we will be able to continue to support effective student learning while ensuring we are keeping all our Sancta Maria whanau safe."

Kaipara College Further Term 4 update: THE NORMAL TIMETABLE IS NOT RUNNING 𝗞𝗮𝗶𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗯𝗲 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗬𝟭𝟭, 𝟭𝟮... Posted by Kaipara College on Thursday, October 21, 2021

Kaipara College has posted on Facebook that its normal timetable was not running in term 4.

It would only open to year 11, 12 and 13 students "who need them, for example, some portfolio subjects and for students who need to sit external exams to achieve their qualification for 2021".

"If your student needs to attend one of these THEY WILL BE INVITED by their teacher.

OR students are supervised while they continue with their on-line learning.

"All other students are to continue to learn on-line at home."

Following Hipkins' announcement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Education told schools the reopening of learning onsite was "critical" for students' learning and was based on public health advice.