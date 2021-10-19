Covid-19 Delta outbreak: MIQ spots reserved for health workers

Health Minister Andrew Little has announced that from November there will be 300 spots in MIQ reserved for health workers. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Health Minister Andrew Little has announced that 300 places a month will be reserved in MIQ for bringing health workers into the country from November.

"Our world-class workforce is vital in rebuilding the health system and dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic," Little said.

"Whether it's bringing doctors or nurses in from other places or New Zealanders bringing their skills home, we need to be able to get them into the country and into the workforce."

At the moment, health and disability workers are eligible under a wider quota of rooms for time-sensitive travel but Little said employers had told him it was now difficult to secure those rooms.

"They are competing with others who are also in this category, and that's making it harder for our health services to get some of the people they need," Little said.

"Health managers need to be able to bring the people they need into the country and know that they can get them places in MIQ.

The Ministry of Health would work with District Health Boards and Primary Health Organisations to allocate them to the people needed most urgently.