Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Ministry of Health releases pre-existing conditions of deaths linked to virus

New Zealand marked a major vaccination milestone today, with 90 percent of eligible Kiwis having now received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand marked a major vaccination milestone today, with 90 percent of eligible Kiwis having now received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Video / NZ Herald

Nine people who have died from Covid-19 or whose death is still under investigation had a type of cardiovascular disease.

The Ministry of Health has released pre-existing conditions of people who have died from Covid-19 or whose death is still under investigation.

The Ministry of Health website states there have been 33 deaths.

Anyone who died while Covid-infected is included in the Ministry of Health's number of deceased. That can include those who have not passed away because of Covid-19.

Data provided by the Ministry of Health shows a number of people who died have various pre-existing conditions including diabetes and chronic lung disease.

A man from the Samoan Assembly of God Covid-19 cluster passed away in October. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Nine people had cardiovascular disease while five had chronic lung disease.

Seven people had diabetes and eight had other underlying conditions.

A small number of people had other conditions such as renal failure, neurological or neuromuscular disease and malignancy.

Changes were made by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday to the way they will publicly report deaths associated with Covid-19.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said changes were made to "improve timelines and allow time for other health-related factors to be considered".

‌

"The Ministry's clinical criteria for reporting a Covid-19 death will continue to be guided by the World Health Organisation's definition for deaths due to Covid-19."

However, the Ministry will now report Covid-19 deaths where the virus contributed to or caused the death.

The Ministry will also report on deaths where the cause of death is unknown, but a person who had Covid-19 is 'under investigation' until the medical reports accompanying the death have been assessed and the death formally confirmed as having died of, or with, Covid-19.

Canterbury has had the most number of deaths in the region since New Zealand's first recorded Covid-19 cases. An outbreak at Rosewood Rest Home claimed the lives of 12 residents last year.

The first case at Rosewood was confirmed on April 3. The cluster had its first death on April 9 - a woman in her 90s and the country's second Covid-19 fatality.

While Auckland has by far the most cases of Covid-19, the city has only had a small number of deaths, including two active cases who were isolating at home.

An Auckland woman in her 90s who had a number of underlying conditions became the 27th person in New Zealand to have died of Covid-19.

This week, two people infected with Covid-19 died, including a person whose death is subject to a police investigation.

The second death was announced on Wednesday, a man in his 60s isolating at home with Covid when he suddenly died in the West Auckland suburb of Glen Eden.

Last week, a 40-year-old man isolating at an Auckland address with Covid-19 was found dead. And just days later a man in his 50s died in his Mt Eden home.

The Ministry of Health said both deaths have been referred to the Coroner, who will determine whether they were coronavirus-related.

Earlier this week a person who arrived in the country on November 3 and tested positive for Covid died at the Crowne Plaza facility.

A ministry spokesperson said the cause of the person's death would be determined by the Coroner.