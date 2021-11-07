Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Guest dies in Auckland MIQ facility

There were 113 cases of Covid-19 in the community today, down from yesterday’s record high of 206 - New Zealand’s highest number since the pandemic began. Video / NZ Herald

A Covid-infected guest has died in an Auckland MIQ facility this morning.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the person arrived on November 3 and tested positive for Covid during their day three routine test at the Crowne Plaza facility.

A ministry spokesperson said the cause of the person's death would be determined by the Coroner, including whether it may have been Covid-19 related.

The spokesperson said St John paramedics were called to the facility just before 6.30am.

"We wish to extend our sympathies to this person's family during this stressful time," said the spokesperson.

In a release about the death the ministry said it wished to acknowledge efforts of the managed isolation facility's staff and paramedics.