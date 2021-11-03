Covid-19 Delta Outbreak: One person dies while isolating with Covid at South Auckland address

The person was found deceased by a family member visiting them at a Manukau address.

A person has been found dead today while isolating at an Auckland address with Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) made the announcement at 8pm tonight.

MoH said the cause of death is unknown and "may have been Covid-19 or some other cause".

The person tested positive for Covid-19 on October 24 and has been isolating at home with public health oversight.

This death has been referred to the Coroner.

Two people have died from Covid-19 since New Zealand's most recent Delta outbreak emerged on August 17.

There have been 28 Covid-19 deaths in total in New Zealand since the virus was identified here in March 2020.

The MoH said they are working with other agencies on today's death including police and other health organisations that are routinely involved in any sudden death.

In a statement, the MoH extended its sympathies to the deceased person's family.

100 new community Covid cases

There were 100 new community Covid cases today - 97 in Auckland and three in Waikato, and 58 people in hospital, including three in ICU.

There are no new cases in Northland today. The first result for the two mystery Northland cases is expected back tonight. The other is expected back tomorrow.

There are 58 people in hospital, including three people in ICU. Not all of those in hospital, however, are there because Covid is their primary diagnosis. For instance, some are pregnant.

Fifteen residents and four staff members of Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson have now returned positive tests. Three of the Covid-19 positive residents are receiving appropriate ward-level care at North Shore Hospital.

Earlier today, Liston College confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19 and was infectious at school on Monday. The school's Board of Trustees has closed the school till Monday, November 8.