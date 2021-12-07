Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Maungatapu School confirms Covid positive case, bowling venue 'high risk' location

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

A student at Maungatapu School in Tauranga has tested positive for Covid-19.

Maungatapu School principal Tane Bennett said on the primary school's Facebook page it had been notified of the case within the school community this afternoon.

"Today we received the news that no school wanted to receive, that we have a confirmed Covid -19 case amongst one of our students."

The child was infectious at Maungatapu School from Friday, December 3, when they were at school.

"Those that were in close contact with the case have been provided the appropriate public health advice including testing and isolation requirements."

Bennett said the school would stay open.

"Based on international and local evidence and experience, the risk of Covid-19 transmission within school settings is considered low. This means that it is no longer necessary for the school to immediately close when a case has been identified as infectious while at school. Maungatapu School is staying open at this time."

Bennett also implored people to get vaccinated as soon as possible, unless they were identified as a contact of the case and self-isolating.

In an earlier Facebook post announcing the case, Bennett said: "The health and wellbeing of our children, staff and community is a top priority."

Earlier today the Government announced there were eight new cases in the Bay of Plenty. All of the Bay's cases were from the Tauranga area with one person in the hospital.

The total number of active cases in the Bay of Plenty is 80. The Bay of Plenty tally includes a positive Covid-19 case at Brookfield School yesterday which involved a student at home self-isolating.

In a post to the school's Facebook page, principal Ngaere Durie said staff and students from Room 10 and Room 11 who attended a trip to Waihī were considered close contacts.

Te Akau Ki School in Pāpāmoa confirmed on Tuesday it would be open for distance learning only until the end of the term on December 14.

It came after five members of the school community tested positive for Covid-19, including a student. All students and staff members were considered close contacts.

Principal Bruce Jepsen said about 10 per cent of close contacts at the school had not yet been tested and a medical officer of health had confirmed there was a significant health risk if students returned to school.

"We have provided all our students with a device and resources to learn from home," Jepsen said.



"I understand that this will create childcare challenges for some parents and caregivers but at the heart of the decision is safety and wellbeing of all our tamariki and school community."

Tenpin Tauranga 'high risk' location of interest

Tenpin Tauranga on Thirteenth Avenue has been named as a high risk location of interest.

Anyone there on November 30 between 10.45 am and 2pm needs to self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

Tenpin Tauranga duty manager Dayna Haylock said they were still operating as normal despite being named as a location of interest.

"I'm a little bit nervous but there's not too much you can really do. It's just one of those things you've just got to carry on with life and I'm just hoping it doesn't affect our business too much.

"No-one is able to enter without [the vaccine pass], masks are mandatory, we're still social distancing when we can."

Other new Tauranga locations of interest have been announced.

The Warehouse Cameron Rd on November 30 between 5.15pm and 6.30pm. Self monitor.

Others are Fourteenth Avenue Dairy on November 30 from 1pm to 3pm, and Pak n' Save, Cameron Rd, that same day from 6.15pm to 8.15pm.

People who were at the locations of interest in the specified times are urged to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

The Ministry of Health has advised people who were at this location during those times to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

They are also urged to record their visit on the Ministry of Health's website or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 so contact tracers can be in touch.

December 6 update

High risk: Tauranga Central Police Station. Sunday December 5. 2.44pm-3pm: Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five.

December 5 update

Tauranga and Mount Maunganui

St Mary's Anglican Church Mt Maunganui: December 1 between 10.30am and 1.45pm

New World Gate Pa: December 1 between 1.15pm and 4pm.

PaK'nSave Cameron Rd Tauranga: December 1 between 1.15pm and 4pm.

Anyone who visited these locations of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

December 4 update

Tauranga, Te Puke and Mount Maunganui

Maketu Landing Dairy Maketu: November 28 between 7.19am and 8.39am

St Vincent De Paul Tauranga Op Shop: November 29 between 2.30pm and 4.40pm.

Te Puke New World: December 1 between 12.12pm and 1.59pm.

Waipuna Hospice Shop Te Puke: December 2 between 1.47pm and 3.02pm

Countdown Te Puke: December 2 between 2pm and 3.15pm.

New World Supermarket, Gate Pa: December 1 between 12.15pm and 1.30pm

Bridgestone Tyres, Te Puke: December 1 between 9.54am and 11.04am

Bethlehem Baptist Church Bethlehem: November 29 between 9am and 11.30am

Tauranga Hospital Emergency Department Tauranga: November 29 between 3.45pm and 5pm.

Te Puke Home Cookery Te Puke: December 1 between 9.49am and 10.54am.

Countdown Pāpāmoa: November 30 between 2.30pm and 8pm.

Cameron Rd Dairy Tauranga: November 29 between 2.20pm and 3.45pm.

Advantage Tyres Te Puke: December 1 between 11.51am and 12.21pm.

Bunnings Warehouse Mt Maunganui: November 27 between 12pm and 2.10pm.

The Warehouse Pāpāmoa, Pāpāmoa Beach: November 26 between 1.45pm and 3.30pm.

Supercheap Auto Mount Maunganui: November 27 between 12.15pm and 2pm.

Doug Jarvis Butcher & Deli Pāpāmoa Beach: November 26 between 1.15pm and 3.30pm.

Pāpāmoa Library: November 30 between 1.15pm and 4pm

Gull Te Puke: November 26 between 8.30am and 9.30am

Z Central Parade Mount Maunganui: November 23 and 24 between 4.45am and 7am.

JB Hi-Fi Bayfair Mount Maunganui: December 1 between 2pm and 3.30pm.

Farmers Bayfair Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Bendon Outlet Fashion Island, Pāpāmoa: November 30 between 12.15pm and 1.30pm

Bunnings Warehouse, Mt Maunganui: November 30 between 9.45am and 11am.

Paper Plus Pāpāmoa Plaza: December 1 between 12.45pm and 2.15pm

Life Pharmacy Bayfair, Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Bayfair Shopping Centre, Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Mecca Maxima Bayfair, Mount Maunganui: November 30 between 10.15am and 12.30pm

Anyone who visited these locations of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.