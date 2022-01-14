Police are warning the public about a protest planned today. Photo / NZME

Police are warning the public about a protest planned today. Photo / NZME

A midday protest in Manukau is expected to cause traffic disruption, police say.

The protest was expected to affect Great South Rd, Te Irirangi Drive, Manukau Station Rd and others in the vicinity.

"Police are aware of protest activity planned for Manukau City Centre about midday today. Police will be monitoring the event while recognising individuals have a lawful right to protest."

They asked for patience on the roads and for motorists to avoid the area if possible "as we expect there may be traffic delays and disruptions".

The protest is understood to be related to Covid-19 vaccination, a police spokeswoman said.

The Freedoms & Rights Coalition posted on its Facebook page this morning that supporters would be "taking to the streets again" today.

The Destiny Church-aligned group has held several protests against the Government's Covid-19 responses, including against lockdowns and vaccination mandates, since last year's Delta outbreak began.

They would travel from Manukau Sportsbowl to Hayman Park, including along Te Irirangi Drive and Great South Rd, from noon, the group said.