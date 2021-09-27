Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Man who faked positive test appears in court

The Ministry of Health has a record of the man having a test on September 20 but that it came back negative two days later. Photo / NZME

A Cambridge man who faked a positive Covid-19 test has appeared in court.

Devon Graham Stock is accused of editing a text message to inaccurately say he had returned a positive Covid-19 test.

The Ministry of Health has a record of the man having a test on September 20 but that it came back negative two days later.

Stock made a brief appearance before Community Magistrate Ngaire Mascelle this afternoon on a charge of alterting a document with intent to deceive.

He was remanded without plea to sort legal advice until next month.

Waikato west area commander Will Loughrin said the 27-year-old allegedly contacted a number of people informing them he had returned a positive result.